Kolkata clashes: Election Commission relieves two cops of duty

“The Commission has directed that Mithun Kumar Dey, SDPO of Diamond Harbour, and Kausik Das, officer-in-charge of Amherst, Kolkata, stand relieved with immediate effect. Both the officers shall not be given any election related posts,” reads an EC letter.

BJP workers clash with police during party chief Amit Shah’s roadshow (left) in Kolkata on Tuesday. (Express photo by Shashi Ghosh)

In wake of violence between BJP and Trinamool Congress workers in Kolkata, the Election Commission (EC) on Thursday
relieved the Officer-in-charge of Amherst Street police station and the Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Diamond Harbour.

Supporters of BJP and TMC clashed on the streets of Kolkata during a massive roadshow of BJP chief Amit Shah on May 14.

On Thursday, police formed a five-member SIT to probe the case. An official of the rank of Deputy Commissioner, an Assistant Commissioner of the Detective Department, an officer from Anti-Rowdy squad, an investigating official and an official of sub-inspector rank will be part of the team.

