Kolkata: BJP leaders meet Vivek Dube over law-and-order situation

Senior BJP leader Jay Prakash Majumdar and other party members met Special Police Observer Vivek Dube at the Chief Electoral Office in Kolkata on Wednesday. The BJP leaders expressed their concern over the law-and-order situation in Bengal during counting on Thursday. They also requested Dube to ensure that all security measures are in place.

Advertising

“Democracy ends at the border of Bengal. The way the state has witnessed violence, we are concerned and suspect them (TMC) to create a law-and-order problem in the state. After exit polls they already know that TMC is going to lose quite a good number of seats,” said Majumdar.

A senior TMC leader said, “It’s their routine job to meet the EC and keep themselves in the media limelight. People of Bengal are well aware of which party has been creating violence here.”