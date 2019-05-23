Toggle Menu
Kolkata: BJP leaders meet Vivek Dube over law-and-order situationhttps://indianexpress.com/elections/kolkata-bjp-leaders-meet-vivek-dube-over-law-and-order-situation-5743232/

Kolkata: BJP leaders meet Vivek Dube over law-and-order situation

The BJP leaders expressed their concern over the law-and-order situation in Bengal during counting on Thursday.

kolkata, lok sabha elections 2019, lok sabha elections, 2019 lok sabha elections, election news, kolkata vote counting, lok sabha elections results,
Vivek Dube

Senior BJP leader Jay Prakash Majumdar and other party members met Special Police Observer Vivek Dube at the Chief Electoral Office in Kolkata on Wednesday. The BJP leaders expressed their concern over the law-and-order situation in Bengal during counting on Thursday. They also requested Dube to ensure that all security measures are in place.

“Democracy ends at the border of Bengal. The way the state has witnessed violence, we are concerned and suspect them (TMC) to create a law-and-order problem in the state. After exit polls they already know that TMC is going to lose quite a good number of seats,” said Majumdar.

A senior TMC leader said, “It’s their routine job to meet the EC and keep themselves in the media limelight. People of Bengal are well aware of which party has been creating violence here.”

Who is the election result winner in your Lok Sabha constituency? Click here to find out. Get real-time updates, news and analysis on the 2019 Lok Sabha election results only at indianexpress.com/elections | For a deep dive on the elections check out data.indianexpress.com

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android