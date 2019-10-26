Kolkata: Assembly bypolls to 3 seats on Nov 25

The Election Commission on Friday announced to hold bypolls to three Assembly seats in West Bengal on November 25.

According to the commission, the bypolls to Karimpur, Kaliagunj and Kharagpur Sadar constituencies were not held earlier on the request of the state government, which had cited the Durga Puja festivities to postpone the by-elections.

“After taking into consideration inputs from the chief electoral officer of West Bengal and various factors like festivals and weather condition, the commission has decided to hold by-elections on November 25,” said the commission.

The notification for the Assembly bypolls will be issued on October 30, while counting of votes will be taken up on November 28, the commission added.

In Bengal, this will be the first bypoll after the Lok Sabha elections earlier this year when, the BJP won 18 out of 42 seats in the state.

As far as the Karimpur, Kaliagunj and Kharagpur Sadar Assembly seats are concerned, two are traditionally Congress stronghold and another is CPM’s. Kaliagunj, which was late Congress leader Priyaranjan Dasmunshi’s home turf, is traditionally a Congress stronghold. In the 2016 Assembly elections, Congress veteran Pramathanath Roy won the Kaliagunj seat. The seat fell vacant after his death on May 31 this year.

Though Kharagpur Sadar was a Congress stronghold, BJP state president Dilip Ghosh defeated Congress veteran Gyansingh Sohanpal, a seven-time MLA from the seat, in the 2016 Assembly elections. Ghosh’s elevation as an MP necessitated the bypoll.

Karimpur, on the other hand, was traditionally a CPM stronghold, but, in the 2016 Assembly elections, the party was defeated by TMC’s Mahua Maitra. In 2019, Mahua became an MP, after which this seat fell vacant.

After the Lok Sabha elections, the TMC is desperate to win all the three constituencies.

A senior TMC leader said Lok Sabha was a different ball game. “Assembly bypoll is different. After the controversy over National Register of Citizens (NRC), the BJP is in deep trouble. We will win all three seats.”

The BJP also claimed that they would do well.

According to the party, Kharagpur Sadar was won by Ghosh, so, now it is their stronghold.

“The BJP will win all three Assembly bypolls. People of Bengal have rejected the TMC. However, the EC should ensure free and fair polls. We have seen how the TMC-backed goons have spread terror and stopped people from voting,” said BJP national secretary Rahul Sinha.

“In Maharashtra and Haryana, there were no report of violence. In Bengal too, we hope that the EC will ensure violence-free polls. We are forming governments there,” said Sayantan Basu, BJP state secretarys.

Meanwhile, the CPM and Congress, desperate to regain their foothold in West Bengal, have come to a seat adjustment in all three constituencies for the bypolls. The Congress has decided to fight Kharagpur Sadar and Kaliagunj, whereas it will support the CPM at Karimpur.