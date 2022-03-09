Koil (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Koil (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Koil Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Anil Parashar. The Koil seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

koil Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Anil Parashar BJP 1 Graduate Professional 50 Rs 6,68,23,654 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 1,51,32,414 ~ 1 Crore+ M L Papa IND 0 Graduate 50 Rs 12,95,000 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Manoj Sharma AAP 0 10th Pass 42 Rs 22,05,000 ~ 22 Lacs+ / Rs 2,00,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Mohd Bilal BSP 0 10th Pass 43 Rs 2,24,82,937 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 19,00,000 ~ 19 Lacs+ Naim Khan IND 0 10th Pass 32 Rs 9,54,242 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sahab Singh Bharatiya Subhash Sena 0 10th Pass 49 Rs 9,49,052 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shams Tabrez Khan IND 0 Graduate 43 Rs 21,94,115 ~ 21 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shaz Ishaq SP 11 Graduate 40 Rs 15,55,36,000 ~ 15 Crore+ / Rs 13,70,000 ~ 13 Lacs+ Vivek Bansal INC 10 Graduate 63 Rs 5,29,83,702 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

koil Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Hazi Jameer Ullah SP 2 8th Pass 45 Rs 1,06,84,918 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Vinod Kumar JD(U) 0 Post Graduate 39 Rs 1,60,86,005 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 3,15,122 ~ 3 Lacs+ Vivek Bansal INC 0 Post Graduate 53 Rs 5,48,29,923 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 15,86,964 ~ 15 Lacs+ Anup Kumar Singh LJP 0 10th Pass 39 Rs 21,70,000 ~ 21 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Chandra Bhan Singh IND 0 Literate 0 Rs 5,61,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Devanand LD 0 Graduate 51 Rs 4,11,966 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Gufran QED 5 8th Pass 31 Rs 10,000 ~ 10 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Jiya Urrehman BSP 1 12th Pass 47 Rs 93,28,987 ~ 93 Lacs+ / Rs 50,000 ~ 50 Thou+ Krishna Kumar Sharma IND 0 Graduate Professional 42 Rs 8,35,742 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kuldeep IND 0 12th Pass 52 Rs 23,49,911 ~ 23 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Manoj Pratap Singh Solanki JKP 2 Graduate Professional 47 Rs 1,71,95,081 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Md. Naved PECP 0 Others 36 Rs 58,59,112 ~ 58 Lacs+ / Rs 3,50,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Mo.jamal Khan NCP 0 10th Pass 39 Rs 18,12,200 ~ 18 Lacs+ / Rs 1,656 ~ 1 Thou+ Mushtaq IND 0 10th Pass 41 Rs 28,97,000 ~ 28 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Pappu RSPS 0 8th Pass 49 Rs 2,37,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Raj Kumar IND 0 10th Pass 36 Rs 8,80,100 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 700 ~ 7 Hund+ Rajendra Kumar Maheshwari CPI 0 Graduate 66 Rs 2,03,34,454 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramfool Upadhayay AITC 0 12th Pass 56 Rs 1,40,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sagar Sharma RSD 0 Graduate 31 Rs 9,55,000 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sanjay Garg MD 0 10th Pass 38 Rs 61,26,000 ~ 61 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Smt. Rita Singh RLM 0 Graduate 47 Rs 2,23,76,929 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 98,24,000 ~ 98 Lacs+ Smt. Suneeta Sharma IOP 0 8th Pass 40 Rs 59,00,000 ~ 59 Lacs+ / Rs 8,41,375 ~ 8 Lacs+ Smt. Suneeta Singh SHS 0 8th Pass 36 Rs 19,20,000 ~ 19 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Suleman NLP 0 10th Pass 56 Rs 44,25,000 ~ 44 Lacs+ / Rs 4,25,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ Tej Dutt Bhardwaj SNP 0 Graduate Professional 41 Rs 38,78,000 ~ 38 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Yogendra Pal Singh BJP 0 Post Graduate 55 Rs 1,10,92,400 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 15,33,759 ~ 15 Lacs+

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

