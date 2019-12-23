Kodarma (Jharkhand) Assembly Election Results 2019 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Kodarma Election Results 2019: There are 81 assembly seats in Jharkhand. Kodarma Election Results 2019: There are 81 assembly seats in Jharkhand.

Kodarma (Jharkhand) Assembly Election Results 2019 Live: The Jharkhand Assembly elections were held in five phases starting from November 30. More than 2.26 crore electors voted to elect 81 MLAs. (There is one nominated member in the 82-seat Jharkhand House.) The BJP won 43 seats in the Assembly election of 2014, and with 5 MLAs from Opposition parties joining the party recently, it has 48 seats in the outgoing Assembly.

BJP was in power in Jharkhand, which has a large tribal population, and an alliance of Opposition parties — mainly the Congress and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) — made a bid to oust the Raghubar Das government.

kodarma Assembly Election 2019 Candidate List Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Amitabh Kumar RJD 3 Graduate Professional 43 Six Crore+ / Twenty Lakh+ Bhuneshwar Giri IND 0 12th Pass 54 Fourteen Lakh+ / 0 Chandradev Yadav IND 0 10th Pass 44 Thirty-Three Lakh+ / Four Lakh+ Deepak Yadav IND 2 Graduate 33 Twenty-Seven Lakh+ / Five Lakh+ Dhiraj Kumar IND 0 Graduate 36 Fourteen Lakh+ / 0 Dr.Neera Yadav BJP 0 Doctorate 48 Three Crore+ / Fifty-Three Lakh+ Gulam Mustafa IND 4 Others 38 Forty-Three Lakh+ / Eight Lakh+ Mahendra Prasad Moolniwasi Samaj Party 0 12th Pass 62 Fifty-Six Lakh+ / Seven Lakh+ Md. Mubark Pragatishil Samajwadi Party (Lohia) 0 5th Pass 41 Twenty-Six Lakh+ / Five Lakh+ Prakash Ambedkar BSP 6 12th Pass 35 Twenty-Eight Lakh+ / 0 Rajeev Kumar Pandey LJP 0 Graduate Professional 49 One Crore+ / Two Thousand+ Rajkumar Prasad Yadav IND 1 10th Pass 47 Three Lakh+ / 0 Ramesh Harshdhar JVM(P) 0 Graduate 46 One Crore+ / Five Lakh+ Santosh Kumar Singh AAP 0 Doctorate 49 Forty-Seven Lakh+ / Thirteen Lakh+ Shalini Gupta AJSU Party 2 Post Graduate 35 Two Crore+ / Thirty-Six Lakh+ Subhash Mistri SP 0 10th Pass 48 Eighty-Four Lakh+ / Two Lakh+ Yogendra Kumar Pandit IND 0 12th Pass NaN One Lakh+ / Forty-Three Thousand+ View More

While the Opposition parties tried to recoup after a dismal performance in the Lok Sabha elections. the ruling BJP hoped to win 65-plus tally in the 81-member Assembly with the “Ghar Ghar Raghubar” campaign.

Their main poll plank was the government’s work on “effective implementation” of central schemes and setting up of companies under Momentum Jharkhand to provide employment.

The BJP had never won a simple majority on its own in the state — formed in 2000. An analysis of the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly election results shows that as many as 23 per cent of the seats were decided by a margin of less than 5,000 votes. In at least five seats, the victory margin was less than 1,000 votes. Similarly, five seats were decided by a margin of between 1,000 to 2,000 votes.

