Sri Fatehgarh Sahib: Known for sacrifice of Chhote Saahibzaade, now all eyes in district on CM kin revolt

Carved out as a separate district in April 1992, Sri Fatehgarh Sahib is known for the supreme sacrifice of Chhote Saahibzaade — Zorawar Singh and Fateh Singh, the two younger sons of Guru Gobind Singh, who were bricked alive at the age of 9 and 7, respectively, for refusing to convert to Islam. The district is known as the land of monuments and shrines, known for their grand and rare architecture. Some of them include Aam Khaas Bagh, Gurdwara Sri Fatehgarh Sahib, Gurdwara Jyoti Saroop, Rouza Sharif dargah, Mata Chakreshwari Temple, Jahaz Haveli among others.

It is also home to Sri Guru Granth Sahib World University, the state’s first university for dedicated research on Gurbani and Sikh history. The industrial town of Mandi Gobindgarh is considered the largest hub of iron and steel industry in the country.

Largely a rural district politically, all eyes are on the district as the biggest revolt in the Congress party has erupted from here with Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s brother Dr Manohar Singh, announcing his candidature as an Independent from Bassi Pathana segment.

Here’s a look at three assembly segments of the district:

Fatehgarh Sahib

The constituency has two main towns — Sirhind and Fatehgarh Sahib — both holding immense historical value. Thousands of devotees visit here to pay obeisance at Gurudwara Sri Fatehgarh Sahib, where Chhote Saahibzaade were bricked alive. At the place where they were cremated, now stands Gurdwara Jyoti Saroop in Fatehgarh Sahib. Jor Mela, an annual affair dedicated to thier martyrdom, is held from December 25-28 and lakhs of devotees visit here.

Issue: The truck body building industry in Sirhind is plagued with several issues including inspector raj, bad roads, and poor infrastructure. Sewage and shifting of local sabzi mandi are other issues. The state’s first and only floating restaurant, over Sirhind Canal, is lying closed. The heritage structure of Jahaz Haveli, believed to be the residence of Diwan Todar Mal, is in ruins.

Sitting MLA: Kuljit Singh Nagra (INC)

Previous MLA: 2012: Kuljit Singh Nagra (INC)

Candidates: Congress has reposed faith in Kuljit Singh Nagra, its two-time MLA. Former SAD MLA (of erstwhile Sirhind constituency) is now BJP candidate. He lost twice from here, in 2012 as People’s Party of Punjab candidate and in 2017 as SAD candidate. Jagdeep Singh Cheema, son of former minister Randhir Singh Cheema, is SAD nominee. Cheema had lost from Amoh in 2012. AAP has again fielded advocate Lakhbir Singh Rai, who lost in 2017. Sanyukta Samaj Morcha (SSM) has fielded Sarabjit Singh Makhan, a farmer. Emaan Singh Mann, son of retired IPS officer Simranjit Singh Mann, is SAD (Amritsar) candidate.

Amloh

The semi-urban constituency has two main towns, Amloh and Mandi Gobindgarh. Amloh is sub-divisional headquarters while Mandi Gobindgarh is an industrial town.

Issues: The steel and iron industry in Mandi Gobindgarh, once known worldwide for its robust trade and exports, is in its worst phase with several units closed in the recent years. Inspector raj, bad roads, taxes etc are some of the problems that industry faces. A hub of migrant labourers, several of them have died in iron furnace blasts at Mandi Gobindgarh due to lack of safety gear, raising a question mark on police and labor department officials.

Pathetic state of Nabha road via Amloh, for which residents are also paying toll tax, is a major issue. Potato farmers in the area want a food processing unit. The Old Fort of Amloh also cries for maintenance. Nasrali underbridge turns into a pond every monsoon, an issue locals have been raising for long time now. New colonies in Mandi Gobindgarh are lacking basic civic amenities.

Sitting MLA: Kaka Randeep Singh Nabha (INC)

Previous MLAs:

2012: Kaka Randeep Singh Nabha (INC)

2007: Sadhu Singh Dharamsot (INC)

2002: Sadhu Singh Dharamsot (INC)

1997: Balwant Singh (SAD)

Candidates: Congress has given ticket to Kaka Randeep Singh Nabha, a four-time MLA (twice each from Amloh and Nabha), who was elevated as agriculture minister in Channi’s cabinet. SAD has fielded Gurpreet Singh Raju Khanna, who faced defeat in 2017. He runs cable TV business. BJP nominee is Kanwarveer Singh Tohra, grandson of SAD stalwart late Gurcharan Singh Tohra. AAP has fielded Garry Birring, an engineering graduate and a postgraduate from Oxford. SSM has announced Darshan Singh Babbi, a farm agitation leader, as their nominee.

Bassi Pathana (SC)

The rural constituency has no industry or other employment opportunities due to which youth from here travel to Sirhind or Mandi Gobindgarh for work. A mega dairy and milk chilling plant of Milkfed (Verka) has been set up recently.

Issues: Once a hub of sewing machine manufacturing and block printing units, both industries are now nearly finished. Unemployment, sewage and bad roads are other issues. A bus stand was constructed for nearly Rs 4 crore but it has become a white elephant as private buses refuse to go there.

Sitting MLA: Gurpreet Singh GP (INC)

Previous MLA:

2012: Justice Nirmal Singh (SAD)

Candidates: Congress has again given ticket to Gurpreet Singh GP, who is accused of being an ‘outsider’ as he belongs to Mohali. Ticket to GP has led to revolt in Congress with Dr Manohar Singh, brother of CM Channi, announcing to contest as independent. BSP has feilded Shiv Kumar Kalyan, an advocate who hails from Samrala. AAP has fielded Rupinder Singh Happy, a former Congress worker.