KJ Alphons: CM Vijayan behaving like Stalin, trying to destroy religion

Rajya Sabha MP and MoS, Tourism, K J Alphons, 65, the BJP candidate from Ernakulam constituency of central Kerala, has been picked by the party to make inroads into the Latin Catholic community, which has a considerable presence in the constituency.

Advertising

You are up against two formidable candidates — P Rajeev of the CPM, and Congress MLA Hibi Eden.

I agree they are formidable leaders but they belong to two fronts which have destroyed Kerala. Look at what the LDF and UDF have done. Every able-bodied, young, educated person has gone out of Kerala… Of course, there is the literacy movement, and the healthcare system in the state is better than most others. But where are the opportunities for young people?… In the last four and a half years, the Modi government has done more than what has been done in 60 years of independent India — 6.5 crore toilets, 34 crore bank accounts, Rs 6.10 lakh crore transferred directly into these bank accounts, 6.5 crore LPG connections distributed, 2.6 crore free electricity connections and by March 31, every household in the country electrified. Click here for more election news

Because of its large minority vote bank, Kerala is not considered favourable to the BJP. How do you plan to win over the large Christian voter base in Ernakulam?

In 2013-14, when Modiji was campaigning for primeministership, one of the stories planted was that if he comes to power, Christians would get beaten up and churches burned. Has any Christian been beaten up anywhere in India? Has any church been burned? Look at what Modiji has done. When nurses from Kerala, most of them from the minority community, were stuck in Iraq, he brought them back. When Father Alex (Prem Kumar) was kidnapped by the Taliban, he brought him back. When Fr (Tom) Uzhunnalil was kidnapped by terrorists, he was brought back.Under the Swadesh Darshan scheme we have given funds to 133 religious institutions, of which 42 are churches… We have given money to 20 mosques — about Rs 10 crore. This government has done the best for minorities.

A month ago, you had said your Rajya Sabha tenure wasn’t over and you were not looking at fighting the elections.

The party decides what we do… As I have always said, I’m a karyakarta of the party… This is a great opportunity for me to put across what the Modi government has done.

How do you see Sabarimala playing out?

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has been behaving like Stalin, trying to destroy religion, because that’s fundamental to the Marxist belief. See, Ayyappan is everyone’s favourite God. I am a practising Christian and I have trekked up to Sabarimala three times… Pinarayi Vijayan thinks he can destroy our beliefs? Sorry, he can’t. It’s not going to happen. Keralites will resist.