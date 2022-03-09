Kithore (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Kithore (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Kithore Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Satyavir Tyagi. The Kithore seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

kithore Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Satyavir Tyagi BJP 2 12th Pass 63 Rs 3,03,13,852 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 8,13,960 ~ 8 Lacs+ Amrish Kumar IND 0 10th Pass 46 Rs 67,69,000 ~ 67 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Gajraj Singh BSP 0 Others 50 Rs 11,48,64,968 ~ 11 Crore+ / Rs 44,02,285 ~ 44 Lacs+ Jan Mohammad IND 0 Illiterate 62 Rs 53,39,000 ~ 53 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Matloob Ahmad RLD 2 8th Pass 49 Rs 83,81,698 ~ 83 Lacs+ / Rs 33,80,000 ~ 33 Lacs+ Rahat Ali IND 0 10th Pass 60 Rs 60,38,157 ~ 60 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shahid Manzoor SP 0 Post Graduate 62 Rs 3,24,36,217 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Kithore candidate of from Shahid Manzoor Uttar Pradesh. Kithore Election Result 2012

kithore Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Shahid Manzoor SP 0 Post Graduate 57 Rs 3,17,07,610 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 4,20,302 ~ 4 Lacs+ Amrish Kumar Tyagi IND 0 10th Pass 41 Rs 50,62,200 ~ 50 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Babar Chauhan Khardauni LD 0 Post Graduate 31 Rs 55,000 ~ 55 Thou+ / Rs 2,00,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Balister Singh Tyagi RLM 0 12th Pass 61 Rs 1,50,50,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Dhramver RJSWP 0 8th Pass 37 Rs 90,000 ~ 90 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Himanshu IND 0 Graduate 25 Rs 14,20,000 ~ 14 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jai Pal Singh BJP 1 12th Pass 75 Rs 4,50,14,616 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 30,25,000 ~ 30 Lacs+ Lakhi Ram Nagar BSP 1 10th Pass 65 Rs 19,73,05,892 ~ 19 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Mo. Farooq IND 0 Not Given 47 Rs 14,25,500 ~ 14 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Nazakat Ali Chauhan PECP 0 8th Pass 44 Rs 80,24,000 ~ 80 Lacs+ / Rs 9,65,000 ~ 9 Lacs+ Rajveer JD(U) 0 5th Pass 47 Rs 1,63,96,690 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Ravindra Gurjar MD 1 10th Pass 37 Rs 50,00,494 ~ 50 Lacs+ / Rs 6,00,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ Satyaveer Tyagi RLD 0 12th Pass 58 Rs 2,47,68,139 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 10,59,779 ~ 10 Lacs+ Vikas Tomar IND 4 Graduate 26 Rs 31,824 ~ 31 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

