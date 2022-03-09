Kishni (sc) (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Kishni (sc) (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Kishni (sc) Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by SP candidate Brajesh Kumar. The Kishni (sc) seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Kishni Sc ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

kishni (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Dr. Priya Ranjan Ashu Diwakar BJP 0 Graduate Professional 43 Rs 6,05,63,330 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 25,00,000 ~ 25 Lacs+ Dr. Vijay Narain Singh INC 0 Doctorate 38 Rs 1,04,24,547 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 89,70,000 ~ 89 Lacs+ Eng. Brajesh Katheriya SP 0 Graduate 51 Rs 1,74,61,905 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 30,24,906 ~ 30 Lacs+ Pappu AAP 0 8th Pass 43 Rs 32,20,000 ~ 32 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Prabhu Dayal BSP 1 10th Pass 47 Rs 14,48,69,863 ~ 14 Crore+ / Rs 1,39,04,301 ~ 1 Crore+ Ramanand IND 0 12th Pass 57 Rs 57,02,000 ~ 57 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

Kishni (sc) Election Result 2017

kishni (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Brajesh Kumar SP 0 Graduate 46 Rs 1,34,24,920 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 26,60,000 ~ 26 Lacs+ Akhilesh IND 0 Not Given 41 Rs 21,000 ~ 21 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Ashish Nigam IND 0 Graduate 23 Rs 61,08,200 ~ 61 Lacs+ / Rs 49,00,000 ~ 49 Lacs+ Grish Kumar RLD 0 12th Pass 44 Rs 1,44,50,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Kamlesh Kumari BSP 0 Graduate 55 Rs 7,40,72,306 ~ 7 Crore+ / Rs 5,99,790 ~ 5 Lacs+ Leena Singh IND 0 Graduate 43 Rs 6,59,794 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Meera Fauji Janta Party 0 8th Pass 42 Rs 17,04,550 ~ 17 Lacs+ / Rs 7,00,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ Nathoo Ram IND 0 8th Pass 60 Rs 85,78,072 ~ 85 Lacs+ / Rs 8,00,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ Netrapal Bharatiya Subhash Sena 0 12th Pass 44 Rs 12,63,000 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Suman Diwakar Jan Adhikar Manch 0 Post Graduate 57 Rs 85,50,038 ~ 85 Lacs+ / Rs 16,00,000 ~ 16 Lacs+ Sunil Kumar BJP 1 Others 51 Rs 2,71,90,054 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 1,00,000 ~ 1 Lacs+

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Kishni (sc) Election Result 2012

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

