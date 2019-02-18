Kirti Azad joins Congress in Rahul Gandhi’s presence

Darbhanga MP Kirti Azad on Monday officially joined the Congress in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi. Azad, who was suspended from the BJP, will address a press conference at AICC headquarters later today.

Advertising

The former cricketer-turned-politician was supposed to join the Congress on February 15 but it was postponed as a mark of respect to the 40 CRPF jawans killed in the Pulwama suicide bombing.

“Met @RahulGandhi ji it was rightly decided that in mark of respect to the martyred soldiers of Pulwama my joining the @INCIndia will now take place on 18th February we will be in state of mourning for 3 days country is bigger than a person or party and soldiers are supreme Ameen,” Azad had tweeted.

The Darbhanga MP had levelled allegations of corruption in the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) when Union Minister Arun Jaitley was heading it. After his suspension, Azad found support in the Congress. Party general secretary Shakeel Ahmed said Azad must join the Congress.

“He should join the Congress. His father was a Congressman. Congress blood runs through his veins,” he had said.

Advertising

Azad is a three-time member of parliament from Darbhanga in Bihar and he was part of the 1983 cricket World Cup winning team.