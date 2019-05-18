Show-cause notices issued to Kirron Kher, Pawan Kumar Bansal

On the last day of campaigning, Election Commission issued two show cause notices each against Congress candidate Pawan Kumar Bansal and BJP’s Kirron Kher – for the violation of model code of conduct on Friday.

A show cause notice against Kirron Kher was issued in the connection of a public meeting chaired by her husband Anupam Kher, in her favor at Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26, on May 16.

The notice was issued following the complaint of a Congress leader Pankaj Chandgothia, who stated that BJP had obtained the permission of merely using the loudspeaker in Bapu Dham Colony-26 but they organised a public meeting of 250 people without the permission of this purpose. In the complaint, Pankaj Chandgothia, also alleged that BJP is also evading booking of expenditure for their public meetings in their candidate account. Sources said a team of election commission also visited the public meeting site and organisers were only able to produce the permission of use of loudspeaker. Kirron Kher was given the time of 24 hours for filing her reply.

Meanwhile, a show cause notice against Pawan Kumar Bansal was issued on the complaint of BJP’s election cell convenor, Sudhir Nar. He submitted a complaint along with a video clip showing Madhu Bansal, wife of Pawan Kumar Bansal, addressing the players including new voters and minor children in Football Academy in Sector 27 urging them to vote for Congress. Pawan Kumar Bansal was instructed to submit his comments within 24 hours.