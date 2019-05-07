Kirron Kher lied on making PM scheme successful in Chandigarh: Pawan Bansal

Congress candidate for Chandigarh Lok Sabha seat Pawan Kumar Bansal accused the sitting BJP MP Kirron Kher for her “false statement on having already making PM Awas Yojana a success in Chandigarh”. He was speaking at a public meeting organised at the colony number 4 on Monday.

“A simple RTI query has revealed that so far not even the land has been allocated for building new houses. How can our MP lie so blatantly? Is she just reading out a script given to her by someone? Does she have any idea what she’s talking about?” he said.

“Schemes to make Chandigarh the first slum-free city of India was framed by Dr Manmohan Singh during my stint as an MP and under this plan over 25,000 dwelling units were planned at eight different locations. Of these, 13,000 small dwelling units were constructed and 8,000 allotted. However, during the tenure of BJP MP, not a single flat was allotted despite these being ready for possession, only because it was Dr Manmohan Singh’s contribution to the city and BJP wanted the credit to go to Modi,” Bansal further said. Once elected to power, said Bansal, he will immediately allot the empty houses to the daily wagers so that Chandigarh becomes slum-free as early as possible.

While speaking on the occasion, Deputy Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Anand Sharma, said, “Instead of providing jobs to youth, they have destroyed crores of jobs. They don’t have money for any development that they promised five years ago but they have spent more than Rs 4000 crore of government’s money to spend only on election campaign which includes false propaganda.”

“A single Narendra Modi rally costs around Rs. 30-50 crore and a single Amit Shah rally costs around Rs 10-15 crore of our hard-earned money,” he added.

Earlier during the day, Chandigarh Transporters Association assured Bansal its unconditional support.

“From Rs 75, the parking fee of trucks has been raised to Rs 300 which has took a heavy toll on our business… During BJP’s rule, no industry flourished here,” said Sharma, also raising a demand for a separate plot for transporters in Chandigarh.

Assuring them a quick resolution of their problems, the former Union Minister in his speech said, “I am aware of the fact how in the last year industry has suffered due to flawed decisions by government like Demonetisation, GST etc. Since transport industry is directly dependent on other industries, it suffered too. Despite international crude prices getting reduced, our government didn’t reduce the diesel prices here, which further made transport industry go through immense losses.”

“Recklessly increasing parking fees in the name of “smart parking” was totally unjustified. I assure you that once elected to power, I will do beautification of transport area and reduce parking fees,” Bansal said.

Safai Karamchari Union meets Pawan Bansal

Members of Chandigarh Safai Karamchari Union, Monday put forward their issues before Bansal. Besides wanting a quick implementation of allowances to sweepers/workers transferred from UT villages to Municipal Corporation (as assured to them by UT Administration) , members demanded separate housing scheme for sweepers, and regularisation of daily wagers as per policy of Chandigarh administration.

Bansal assured them quick redressal to their demands once elected to power. (ENS)