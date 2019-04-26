Kirron Kher files nomination from Chandigarh amid a show of strength

IT WAS as power-packed a nomination as it could be. BJP chief ministers of Haryana and Uttarakhand, Manohar Lal Khattar and Trivendra Singh Rawat, and star of the film, The Accidental Prime Minister, Anupam Kher, accompanied MP Kirron Kher, the party candidate for Lok Sabha election from Chandigarh, as she filed her nomination papers on Thursday after leading a long and boisterous procession of party workers through the streets of Chandigarh.

The day began with the BJP councillors and workers gathering at party office Kamlam around 10 pm. Kher, who usually wears salwar-kameez or pant suit, chose to drape a saree for this occasion. The long and winding procession made up of largely two-wheeler riders and motorists started around 11.30 am with Kher, husband Anupam Kher, city BJP chief Sanjay Tandon in an open air tempo and enthusiastic supporters hanging on.

The procession reached Sector 17 office of the deputy commissioner around 12.40 pm after passing through sectors 33, 34, 35, light point of Sector 22/23, cricket stadium roundabout, Sector 16 and Sector 17. All through, the party workers, many of them women, could be heard chanting ‘Modi, Modi.’

In between the scrutiny of nomination documents and submission of documents, Haryana CM Khattar, Uttarakhand CM Rawat, Chandigarh BJP incharge, Capt Abhimanyu, Mayor Rajesh Kumar Kalia along with two others preferred to sit in the waiting room adjoining the office of Deputy Commissioner-cum-returning officer Mandip Singh Brar.

While the two CMs and Tandon, prompted by the former, joined Kher in the DC’s office after her papers were cleared, Captain Abhimanyu, Mayor Rajesh Kalia along with two others preferred to stay outside. Soon after filing her nomination papers, Kher said, “I will win with a record margin this time. Last time too, the people of Chandigarh had reposed their faith in me, this time too, they will choose me.”