Kirron Kher gets EC notice over children being used for campaign

The Election Commission has served a notice to BJP Chandigarh candidate Kirron Kher after she shared a video on Twitter where children were seen campaigning for her. The poll watchdog has asked Kher to reply within 24 hours.

Advertising

“You have shared a video on your Twitter account which shows that children are being used for election campaign in your favour through slogan ‘Vote for Kirron Kher’ and ‘Ab Ki Baar Modi Sarkar’,” the EC notice, issued on May 3, said.

Kher is seeking re-election from the Chandigarh Lok Sabha seat and is pitted against four-time MP and Congress candidate Pawan Kumar Bansal and AAP’s Harmohan Dhawan.

Kher, however, apologised for the incident. “Whatever happened was wrong, that children were used. Somebody sent it to us, my team shared it and later deleted it, very sorry, it happened, it should not have happened,” ANI quoted Kher as saying.

Advertising

Similarly, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi was issued a notice by the apex child rights body after a group of boys was purportedly heard making “derogatory remarks and using abusive language” in the presence of her while she was campaigning in Uttar Pradesh. The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) subsequently directed the EC to act on it.

The NCPCR letter to the EC stated it had received a complaint and a video link “in which children are actively participating in election campaigning”. However, Priyanka has clarified that the clip was edited and she had stopped the children from raising wrong slogans.

The NCPCR in 2017 had requested the EC to ensure that children are not involved in any form with election-related activities, by either elections officials or political parties. The EC had subsequently instructed that it should be ensured by all political parties that children are not involved in any election-related activity.