Kirron Kher campaigns on Twitter all day, hits the ground only after sundown

The rising mercury levels seem to have made BJP leader Kirron Kher plan most of her public meetings in the evening. Kher, the sitting Member of Parliament seeking re-election from Chandigarh seat in upcoming Lok Sabha elections, is very active on twitter as well as she campaigns. At 3:20 pm on Saturday, Kher tweeted about her public meetings schedule, which begins at 6 pm and ends at 10:30 pm.

Advertising

‘’Today in the evening, meet at 6 pm in Manimajra Town, 8 pm in Sector 41 market, 8.30 pm at Palsora Colony, 9 pm at RCS Society in Sector 49, 10 pm at Hallomajra and 10:30 pm in Ram Darbar,” Kher tweeted.

Kher, in her first tweet regarding campaigning on Saturday, wrote, “Annapurna Akshaya Patra Yojana, Chandigarh mein, jaroorat mandon ke liye vardaan saabit ho rahi hai. yojana ke tahat 10 rupaye mein 6 rotee, sabjee, aachaar aur gud ka ek tukda diya jaata hai. Mera sapna hai kee Chandigarh mein koyi bhookha na soye aur har kisi ke paas apni chhat ho (Annapurna Akshaya Patra Yojna Scheme is proving to be a blessing for the needy in Chandigarh. Under the scheme, six roti, vegetable, pickle and a piece of jaggery are provided for Rs 10. I have a dream that no one in Chandigarh sleeps without food and everyone has a roof on their heads).”

In another tweet, she wrote, “Sector 33 main Bhaajapa daftar, Kamalam, main kaaryakartaon ke saath meetings ki. Sabka vichar hai ki agar desh ko bachana hai to phirsay Modi ko lana hai(Held a meeting with workers at BJP office, Kamalam, in Sector 33. Everyone is of the view that if the country is to be saved, then Modi needs to be elected again).”

On Saturday evening, Kher interacted with doctors at Chaitanya Hospital in Sector 44.