Feel like punching you: Kirron Kher to Pawan Kumar Bansal as he lists her failures

Allegations and counter-allegations flew hard and fast punctuated with threats of punching the opponent as campaign for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls drew to a close on Friday evening.

Faced with a pamphlet by her arch rival, Congress candidate Pawan Kumar Bansal, listing her “false” achievements, sitting BJP MP Kirron Kher snapped in Punjabi, “Mainu inna gussa charhdaa hai, ik maaran ghassun agle tey (I feel so angry that I feel like punching him).” Earlier, she circulated a video showing her tearing the pamphlet that was distributed with newspapers in the morning in the entire city, and called it “giri hui harkat” (a mean trick).

The pamphlet circulated by Congress pokes holes in 18 claims made by Kher and lists her 25 failures or unkept promises.

The pamphlet brands as false her claim of constructing dwelling units under PMAY, saying the administration had not even identified land for the purpose.

Dismissing Kher for claiming to have got the UT employees housing scheme 2008, the pamphlet states, “It is only intervention of the Punjab and Haryana High Court that the govt of India has issued instructions for the allotment of land. However, the total cost of the flats fixed is much more than the market price.”

The pamphlet also poked fun at Kher for taking the credit for conversion of residential property from leasehold to freehold. The pamphlet states, “Totally untrue. The scheme for conversion of leasehold to freehold for residential property was implemented in 1996 and the notification was handed over to Advisor personally by Pawan Bansal. What Kher has done is only re-fixing the land rate from Rs 1,710 per square yard to Rs 84,000-93,000 per square yard, which is an increase of 5,400 per cent.”

The pamphlet also blames Kher for letting the city slip from among the top three in the Swachh Survekshan rankings to 20th position this year. The pamphlet further states that Kher’s claim that she had got 24X7 water supply for the city is also factually incorrect as work on the Kajauli pipeline is still going on.

Reacting to the pamphlet, Kher said, “Will have to believe that no one can compete with you in telling lies. In today’s newspapers these pamphlets you are sending out against me, you are trying to take credit for every developmental work done by me in the last five years for the city and people of Chandigarh. I could have also got pamphlets distributed against you because what you did and what you did not… not just Chandigarh but the entire country knows (sic).”

She adds, “Isliye haar aapko dikh rahi hai to ye giri hui harkat karna band karen.”

However, Bansal reacted, “What is giri hui harkat in this. Is asking legitimate questions a despicable act? I expected a reply on all these issues, but she didn’t have any answers because she knows that she is harping on falsehoods.”

Bansal then alleged, “I have been resisting it, but please ask her how a company that was blacklisted made a pitch for the flyover? …Who and why was its proposal accepted?”

On Kher’s “punch” remark, Bansal laughed, “I don’t want to comment on it but rather laugh over it. I will have to think twice before facing her next time.”