Chandigarh: Kirron Kher’s adopted village cries for help, MP claims Rs 1.68 cr spent

Non-functional street lights, narrow lanes with cow dung, pits filled with slush...Welcome to Sarangpur village.

Kirron Kher claimed to have spent Rs 1.68 crore at the village for various development projects or facilities. (File)

(Written by Hina Rohtaki, Sumedha Sharma)

The village was adopted by Member of Parliament Kirron Kher under the Saansad Adarsh Gram Yojana after she was elected in 2014.

Kher claimed to have spent Rs 1.68 crore at the village for various development projects or facilities.

“Look at these rutted roads. Since the street lights don’t function at night, two-wheeler riders often skid and hurt themselves,” grouses Amreek Singh, a villager.

The community centre, inaugurated with much fanfare, also lies derelict. It didn’t seem to have seen a broom for days when the Newsline team visited it.

Cow dunk on roadside in Sarangpur village of Chandigarh. (Express photo)

Avtar Singh, the guard, said he hasn’t been paid his salary for the last four months. “People use this community centre for events and that is the only time when they get it cleaned,” he said.

The village also has a sports complex but it is in dire need of maintenance. Villagers say they don’t use it because they have to pay Rs 300 to use it, which is slightly on the higher side for them.

“It is also dirty and has become a breeding ground for insects and mosquitoes,”said Swaran Singh, a villager.

The narrow roads, though they have been concretised, aren’t cleaned properly. One can find heaps of cow dung on these roads.

“Look at these rutted roads. Since some of the street lights don’t work at night, two-wheeler riders often skid and hurt themselves on these narrow roads,”grouses Amreek Singh, a villager.

The street lights have been installed but many of them do not function. There are no back up lights and no distinct authority, to whom the villagers can complain.

The toilet blocks are in such a bad shape that people cant use them.

Candidate from Aam Aadmi party(AAP) Harmohan Dhawan said, “What is the use of creating a facility when there would be no one available to to maintain it. I, myself, went there some time back and residents told me that the civil dispensary that was upgraded was also in bad shape. There is no point in inaugurating buildings when people avail the benefit of the same.”

Congress candidate from Chandigarh seat for Lok Sabha elections, Pawan Kumar Bansal, said, “The funds spent here have gone down the drain. Adoption of a village is not just allocation of funds but also following it up to see the all round progress and result. I have been told that the toilets there are in such a pathetic condition that people cannot use them”

