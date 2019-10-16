Kiran Choudhry: ‘Women should get their due, Congress will make policies for them’

Senior Congress leader Kiran Choudhry speaks to SUKHBIR SIWACH about patriarchy in Haryana, and whether caste will be a factor in the Assembly polls. Excerpts:

How do you see the caste factor playing out in this election?

Here (in Haryana), it was always about bhaichara (harmony). There was no question of one caste being pitted against the other. But BJP has sown the seeds of poison, which is unfortunate. Ultimately, people will realise that it doesn’t benefit them. But for the time being, there is no doubt the BJP is trying to make its strategy of divide and rule successful. I feel the BJP has done a disservice to the nation and Haryana.

The purdah system is still prevalent (in Haryana)…

This shows patriarchy. But I think this will go away slowly. And leaders will have to take a stand against it. In our community, the pagri (headgear) of the family legacy is put on the male child’s head. But when (my husband) Surender Singh died, (my father-in-law) Chaudhary Bansi Lal saw to it that (my daughter) Shruti Choudhry carried on his legacy. Fifteen years ago, it was revolutionary step in a state like Haryana. Now, when I visit the villages, they (villagers) don’t give me shawls. Instead, they place the pagri on my head and on Shruti’s head.

What was your main concern while drafting the Congress manifesto?

Being a woman, I wanted it to be women-specific. They form 50 per cent of our electorate, but when it comes to giving them their due, it doesn’t happen. We have made a lot of promises and announced some policies, which will be brought in for them.

Do you think infighting in the Congress will affect the party’s poll prospects?

Ours is a very large party. There are differences of opinion. But ultimately it all comes together in some form or the other.