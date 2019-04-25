Toggle Menu
Kin of Malegaon blast victims to campaign against Pragya Thakur in Bhopal

“I will be going to Bhopal to campaign against Thakur. There is sufficient evidence against her. We will be reading out the evidence before the voters,” said Justice Kolse Patil.

Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur at BJP headquarters in Bhopal. (Source: PTI/File)

Led by retired Bombay High Court Judge B G Kolse Patil, a group comprising 200 social activists and family members of the victims of the 2008 Malegaon blast is going to travel to Bhopal to campaign against Pragya Singh Thakur, an accused in the blast case who is also the BJP’s candidate for the Bhopal Lok Sabha seat.

“Justice Kolse Patil will be with us for at least four days. The group will include six persons from families of the victims who either died or were injured in the Malegaon blasts. Abdul Wahid Shaikh, an accused in the July 2006 Mumbai train blasts but was later acquitted , will also be campaigning against Thakur. Tariq Baig, brother of German Bakery bomb blast accused Himayat Baig, will also join us. We would be exposing the Hindutva terror plot and we appeal the voters to vote against Thakur,” said social activist Anjum Inamdar, at a press conference in Pune on Wednesday.

