Kidwai Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Kidwai Nagar Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Mahesh Chandra. The Kidwai Nagar seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

kidwai nagar Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Abhimanyu SP 1 Post Graduate 38 Rs 1,36,81,384 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 40,03,372 ~ 40 Lacs+ Ajay Kapoor INC 2 Graduate 56 Rs 69,46,17,271 ~ 69 Crore+ / Rs 9,93,54,343 ~ 9 Crore+ Alok Kumar Sabhi Jan Party 7 Post Graduate 41 Rs 3,15,963 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mahesh Kumar Trivedi BJP 0 Graduate 54 Rs 8,35,93,104 ~ 8 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Mohan Mishra BSP 0 Post Graduate 39 Rs 1,79,10,415 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Pawan Kumar Tiwari SHS 0 Post Graduate 34 Rs 57,69,000 ~ 57 Lacs+ / Rs 9,98,895 ~ 9 Lacs+ Rakesh Kumar Dixit Jan Sangh Party 0 12th Pass 59 Rs 30,85,200 ~ 30 Lacs+ / Rs 1,66,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Seema Uttam Bhartiya Shakti Chetna Party 0 Post Graduate 47 Rs 99,41,000 ~ 99 Lacs+ / Rs 20,00,000 ~ 20 Lacs+ Sitaram Shukla IND 0 10th Pass 66 Rs 8,42,809 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vivek Dwivedi AAP 1 Post Graduate 50 Rs 1,16,92,847 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 5,00,000 ~ 5 Lacs+

Assembly election 2017 won by Kidwai Nagar candidate Mahesh Chandra from BJP. Kidwai Nagar Election Result 2017

kidwai nagar Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Mahesh Chandra BJP 0 Graduate 49 Rs 9,05,25,385 ~ 9 Crore+ / Rs 32,00,000 ~ 32 Lacs+ Ajay Kapoor INC 1 Graduate 51 Rs 31,39,90,086 ~ 31 Crore+ / Rs 9,15,29,107 ~ 9 Crore+ Pratima Chak Desh Shakti Party 0 Post Graduate 26 Rs 1,13,515 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Karan Bhartiya Shakti Chetna Party 1 Graduate Professional 51 Rs 30,48,245 ~ 30 Lacs+ / Rs 5,77,668 ~ 5 Lacs+ Sandeep Kumar BSP 1 Post Graduate 29 Rs 8,19,26,320 ~ 8 Crore+ / Rs 1,87,40,500 ~ 1 Crore+ Sitaram Shukla IND 0 10th Pass 61 Rs 3,93,356 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Surjeet Singh Voters Party International 0 8th Pass 63 Rs 52,237 ~ 52 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Sushil Kumar Verma IND 0 Graduate Professional 35 Rs 1,47,621 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vinod Kumar Bahujan Mukti Party 0 12th Pass 33 Rs 6,68,300 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Kidwai Nagar candidate Ajay Kapoor from INC. Kidwai Nagar Election Result 2012

kidwai nagar Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Ajay Kapoor INC 0 Graduate 46 Rs 8,23,97,047 ~ 8 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Anil Awasthi (ram Ji) CPI 0 Graduate 39 Rs 8,72,937 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 48,000 ~ 48 Thou+ Ashok Mishra Bhutani BPD 2 Post Graduate 44 Rs 2,85,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Heeralal Rathauria AD 0 Post Graduate 58 Rs 8,19,099 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jakeema Begum RUC 0 8th Pass 30 Rs 5,200 ~ 5 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Kusum Singh LD 0 Graduate Professional 40 Rs 1,05,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mohan Lal Gupta AIFB 0 8th Pass 71 Rs 2,500 ~ 2 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Nand Kishore IND 0 Illiterate 61 Nil / Rs 0 ~ Neeraj Dutt Dixit (hath Rogi Neeraj Nirogi) IND 1 Literate 39 Rs 89,200 ~ 89 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Omendra Bharat JaRaP 0 Post Graduate 33 Rs 7,35,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Omprakash Mishra SP 1 Graduate 49 Rs 2,58,25,640 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 5,16,450 ~ 5 Lacs+ Pandit Raj Kumar Sharma LJP 0 Graduate 37 Rs 8,00,200 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Pappu Bhai Baba Ji IND 0 8th Pass 34 Rs 10,000 ~ 10 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Prabhat Gupta IND 0 8th Pass 38 Rs 6,55,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Raghuraj Shastri Akhil Bharatiya Rajarya Sabha 0 Post Graduate 53 Rs 5,01,900 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Raj Kumar Dixit RLM 0 Graduate 45 Rs 89,90,000 ~ 89 Lacs+ / Rs 8,57,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ Ravi Shankar Tiwari JD(U) 0 Post Graduate 57 Rs 76,53,363 ~ 76 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shabana Parveen RVLP 0 Literate 32 Rs 5,28,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shamsundar Garg BSP 0 12th Pass 49 Rs 93,54,235 ~ 93 Lacs+ / Rs 3,85,009 ~ 3 Lacs+ Sitaram Shukla RJPK 0 10th Pass 56 Rs 1,11,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Upendra Kumar Tiwari IND 0 8th Pass 34 Rs 10,000 ~ 10 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Viveksheel Shukla BJP 1 Graduate 54 Rs 6,38,76,486 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 89,23,308 ~ 89 Lacs+

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

