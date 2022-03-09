Kichha (Uttarakhand) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Kichha (Uttarakhand) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttarakhand has 70 Assembly seats. The Uttarakhand Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Kichha Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Rajesh Shukla. The Kichha seat is one of the 70 assembly constituencies in the Uttarakhand

Kichha ( Uttarakhand ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

kichha Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Ajay Kumar Tiwari IND 1 12th Pass 46 Rs 4,15,96,180 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 66,37,613 ~ 66 Lacs+ Hareram Rai IND 0 Graduate 38 Rs 10,64,817 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jeewan Singh Negi UKD 0 Post Graduate 42 Rs 16,09,925 ~ 16 Lacs+ / Rs 50,000 ~ 50 Thou+ Kulavanta Singh AAP 0 Literate 43 Rs 2,65,71,444 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 9,91,000 ~ 9 Lacs+ Mohd. Ajam AIMIM 0 Post Graduate 47 Rs 81,68,841 ~ 81 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Pramod Kumar Shukla Nyaydharmsabha 0 Graduate Professional 50 Rs 51,70,645 ~ 51 Lacs+ / Rs 9,00,000 ~ 9 Lacs+ Rajesh Shukla BJP 0 Graduate 52 Rs 28,36,35,978 ~ 28 Crore+ / Rs 18,11,804 ~ 18 Lacs+ Ram Naresh Dohare Peoples Party of India (Democratic) 0 Post Graduate 62 Rs 1,70,41,278 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 8,46,471 ~ 8 Lacs+ Riyaz Ahmed IND 0 5th Pass 47 Rs 71,00,000 ~ 71 Lacs+ / Rs 1,00,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Surendra Singh Bhartiya Shakti Chetna Party 0 10th Pass 46 Rs 1,57,605 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Tilak Raj Behar INC 1 10th Pass 64 Rs 6,88,71,466 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Ubaid Ullah Khan BSP 0 Graduate 61 Rs 1,10,00,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~

Assembly election 2017 won by Kichha candidate of from Rajesh Shukla Uttarakhand. Kichha Election Result 2017

kichha Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Rajesh Shukla BJP 0 Graduate 47 Rs 25,97,86,332 ~ 25 Crore+ / Rs 37,83,823 ~ 37 Lacs+ Anil Kumar Sharma IND 0 Literate 30 Rs 67,200 ~ 67 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Harish Chandra Singh Rawat INC 1 Graduate Professional 69 Rs 6,31,14,882 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 2,70,74,237 ~ 2 Crore+ Mohd. Jalees IND 0 Illiterate 46 Rs 58,94,000 ~ 58 Lacs+ / Rs 25,40,000 ~ 25 Lacs+ Rajesh Pratap Singh BSP 0 Post Graduate 40 Rs 92,36,775 ~ 92 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sanjay Singh SP 0 Graduate Professional 44 Rs 51,54,000 ~ 51 Lacs+ / Rs 40,000 ~ 40 Thou+

In the 2017 Assembly elections, voters in Uttarakhand gave overwhelming support to the BJP. With 57 or over 80 per cent of the total 70 seats, the BJP registered a comprehensive victory in Uttarakhand, which saw seven chief ministers since 2000 and no majority for any single party after 2002. If the BJP banked on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s name, the Congress in Uttarakhand had Rawat as its leader.

Although the Congress finished with a tally of only 11 seats — its worst ever defeat since the hill state was carved out of Uttar Pradesh in 2000 — its chief minister Harish Rawat lost from both the seats he contested.

The percentage of female voters in the 2017 Assembly elections was higher than male voters. Yet, the state elected just five women — Mamta Rakesh (Bhagwanpur), Meena Gangola (Gangolihat), Indira Hridayesh (Haldwani), Rekha Arya (Someshwar), Ritu Khanduri (Yamkeshwar).

Assembly election 2012 won by Kichha candidate of from Rajesh Shukla Uttarakhand. Kichha Election Result 2012

kichha Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Rajesh Shukla BJP 2 Graduate 41 Rs 26,63,70,517 ~ 26 Crore+ / Rs 7,36,016 ~ 7 Lacs+ Artaim Kathaayat IND 0 Post Graduate 33 Rs 1,17,589 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Keshar Lal LJP 0 12th Pass 55 Rs 2,79,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mahendra Singh Rawat UKDP 0 Graduate 30 Rs 16,65,000 ~ 16 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mohmmad Yasin IND 0 Literate 48 Rs 4,40,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajesh Pratap Singh BSP 1 Post Graduate 35 Rs 48,15,700 ~ 48 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sarwar Yar Khan INC 0 Graduate 47 Rs 1,94,25,362 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 6,59,765 ~ 6 Lacs+ Suresh Agarwal UtRM 1 12th Pass 42 Rs 75,34,444 ~ 75 Lacs+ / Rs 7,24,463 ~ 7 Lacs+

While BJP managed to win 31 seats in Uttarakhand in 2012, the Congress won 32 and with the support of BSP’s 3 candidates, it formed the government in 2012.

Kichha Constituency is one of the 70 assembly constituencies in Uttarakhand state. Get all the latest updates and news from Kichha Assembly constituency, election results with party, votes and candidate names. List of winning candidates in Kichha Assembly is also given here.