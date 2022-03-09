Khurja (sc) (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Khurja (sc) (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Khurja (sc) Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Vijendra Singh. The Khurja (sc) seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

khurja (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Anil Kumar IND 0 Post Graduate 26 Rs 55,000 ~ 55 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Ankit Gautam IND 0 Post Graduate 37 Rs 31,12,000 ~ 31 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Anmol IND 0 Post Graduate 32 Rs 61,95,000 ~ 61 Lacs+ / Rs 22,35,000 ~ 22 Lacs+ Banshi Singh SP 3 8th Pass 58 Rs 1,31,65,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 10,00,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ Jaidev AAP 0 10th Pass 62 Rs 14,11,298 ~ 14 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Minakshi Singh BJP 1 Graduate Professional 32 Rs 1,46,97,244 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 36,50,000 ~ 36 Lacs+ Tukki INC 0 8th Pass 40 Rs 1,56,30,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 22,00,000 ~ 22 Lacs+ Vinod BSP 0 10th Pass 43 Rs 1,20,70,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 36,00,000 ~ 36 Lacs+

Assembly election 2017 won by Khurja Sc candidate Vijendra Singh from BJP, Uttar Pradesh. Khurja (sc) Election Result 2017

khurja (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Vijendra Singh BJP 0 Literate 40 Rs 5,50,66,161 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Ajay Kumar Rashtravadi Pratap Sena 0 12th Pass 28 Rs 6,17,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Arjun Singh BSP 1 Post Graduate 61 Rs 3,61,33,631 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Banshi Singh INC 0 8th Pass 56 Rs 85,75,307 ~ 85 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Manoj Kumar RLD 0 Post Graduate 32 Rs 69,84,489 ~ 69 Lacs+ / Rs 20,00,000 ~ 20 Lacs+ Prabhu Dayal Rashtriya Janpriya Party 0 10th Pass 39 Rs 86,000 ~ 86 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajvir Singh Rashtriya Kisan Majdoor Party 1 Post Graduate 55 Rs 24,27,000 ~ 24 Lacs+ / Rs 8,50,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ Sanjiv Singh IND 0 Graduate 27 Rs 5,26,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Khurja Sc candidate of from Banshi Singh Uttar Pradesh. Khurja (sc) Election Result 2012

khurja (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Banshi Singh INC 1 8th Pass 51 Rs 39,27,000 ~ 39 Lacs+ / Rs 10,00,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ Bhanu Pratap IND 0 8th Pass 47 Rs 3,01,341 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Bijendra Singh PECP 0 10th Pass 33 Rs 54,86,000 ~ 54 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Horam Singh BSP 0 8th Pass 50 Rs 5,20,55,853 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 2,91,025 ~ 2 Lacs+ Lal Singh Balmiki VIP 0 Literate 34 Rs 11,000 ~ 11 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Mewa Ram Pradhan IJP 0 Post Graduate 57 Rs 14,50,000 ~ 14 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Murari Lal Adarshwadi Dal 0 Graduate Professional 47 Rs 20,115 ~ 20 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Nand Kishor SP 0 12th Pass 35 Rs 6,05,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Naresh Pratap Singh IND 0 Post Graduate 31 Rs 21,86,548 ~ 21 Lacs+ / Rs 1,91,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Prabhu Dayal RtJP 0 10th Pass 36 Rs 51,500 ~ 51 Thou+ / Rs 17,000 ~ 17 Thou+ Purushottam Dass NCP 0 10th Pass 43 Rs 11,50,000 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rakesh Kumar RLM 0 8th Pass 33 Rs 3,14,195 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Satish Chand BJP 0 Graduate Professional 45 Rs 31,88,743 ~ 31 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Satvir JKP 0 8th Pass 57 Rs 16,38,000 ~ 16 Lacs+ / Rs 15,000 ~ 15 Thou+ Suresh Chand CPM 0 5th Pass 54 Rs 9,21,544 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sushil BSP(A) 0 8th Pass 37 Rs 4,76,500 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

