Khurai (Manipur) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Khurai (Manipur) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Manipur has 60 Assembly seats. The Manipur Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Khurai Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Leishangthem Susindro Meitei. The Khurai seat is one of the 60 assembly constituencies in the Manipur

khurai Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Heisnam Subhas Singh Lok Janshakti Party(Ram Vilas) 0 10th Pass 56 Rs 74,86,094 ~ 74 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Khagokpam Khamba Singh Republican Party of India (Athawale) 0 Graduate Professional 64 Rs 87,89,543 ~ 87 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Khuraijam Ratankumar Singh NCP 0 Post Graduate 67 Rs 1,18,55,021 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Laitonjam Jayananda Singh NPP 1 12th Pass 31 Rs 2,33,58,196 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 1,14,17,149 ~ 1 Crore+ Leishangthem Susindro Meitei BJP 0 12th Pass 38 Rs 3,91,08,583 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 50,00,000 ~ 50 Lacs+ R.K. Amusana Singh CPI 0 Graduate Professional 57 Rs 79,75,876 ~ 79 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Toijam Lokendro Singh JD(U) 0 Graduate 33 Rs 22,30,779 ~ 22 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

khurai Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Leishangthem Susindro Meitei BJP 0 Others 33 Rs 3,12,44,180 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 3,44,967 ~ 3 Lacs+ Dr. Ngairangbam Bijoy Singh INC 0 Doctorate 71 Rs 1,82,82,062 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ R.k. Amusana CPI 0 Graduate Professional 54 Rs 71,12,457 ~ 71 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2017 Assembly polls in Manipur marked a crucial moment in the shift in power dynamics in the northeast. Once considered a Congress stronghold, the region started witnessing a saffron surge with BJP’s victory in Assam in 2016. Just a year later, though Congress emerged as the single largest party in the Manipur polls, winning 28 seats in the 60-member Assembly, it failed to form a government.

BJP, which won 21 seats, came to power by stitching together an alliance with Conrad Sangma’s National People’s Party and Nagaland’s Naga People’s Front, that had won four seats each.

With the poll results leading to a hung House, the scales in the battle for supremacy were delicately balanced. The final ending was not without controversy—though Congress had emerged as the single largest party, Governor Najma Heptulla called the BJP-led alliance to form the government.

The results also marked the end of the Okram Ibobi Singh-led Congress government. Though Singh, who had been the CM for 15 years, lost the larger battle, he won from the Thoubal seat. Rights activist Irom Sharmila, who had contested against Singh, secured only 90 votes. BJP’s N Biren Singh, who was a former minister in the Congress government, went on to take oath as the CM.

Assembly election 2012 won by Khurai candidate of from Dr. Ng. Bijoy Singh Manipur. Khurai Election Result 2012

The Congress had won 42 seats. Okram Ibobi Singh led the party to a resounding victory with the Congress winning 42 seats out of 60 that increased to 47 when the Manipur State Congress Party merged with the Congress.

