Khijri (Jharkhand) Assembly Election Results 2019 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Khijri (Jharkhand) Assembly Election Results 2019 Live: The Jharkhand Assembly elections were held in five phases starting from November 30. More than 2.26 crore electors voted to elect 81 MLAs. (There is one nominated member in the 82-seat Jharkhand House.) The BJP won 43 seats in the Assembly election of 2014, and with 5 MLAs from Opposition parties joining the party recently, it has 48 seats in the outgoing Assembly.

BJP was in power in Jharkhand, which has a large tribal population, and an alliance of Opposition parties — mainly the Congress and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) — made a bid to oust the Raghubar Das government.

khijri Assembly Election 2019 Candidate List Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Antu Tirkey JVM(P) 1 Graduate 51 Two Crore+ / Sixty Thousand+ Bandhan Oraon Peoples Party of India (Democratic) 0 Graduate 53 Five Lakh+ / 0 Jagarnath Oraon CPI(ML)(L) 0 10th Pass 57 Forty Lakh+ / 0 Madan Tuti Ambedkarite Party of India 0 8th Pass 63 Four Lakh+ / 0 Marcella Xalxo Rashtriya Mahila Party 0 Others 66 Seventy Lakh+ / 0 Prafulla Linda CPI(M) 1 Graduate 53 One Crore+ / Fifty Thousand+ Pritam Saad Lohra RPI(A) 0 10th Pass 35 Thirty-Nine Lakh+ / Four Thousand+ Priya Barike Nagrik Adhikar Party 0 12th Pass 29 Twenty-Five Lakh+ / 0 Rajesh Kachhap INC 0 Graduate 41 Two Crore+ / Twelve Lakh+ Ram Kumar Pahan BJP 0 Post Graduate 47 One Crore+ / Three Lakh+ Ramdhan Bediya AJSU Party 0 10th Pass 49 One Crore+ / Five Lakh+ Sarita Tirkey IND 0 10th Pass 31 Thirty-One Lakh+ / 0 Sion Tirkey Lok Jan Vikas Morcha 0 12th Pass 42 Thirty-Two Lakh+ / One Lakh+ Sunil Wilson Kerketta Jharkhand Party 1 Graduate 42 Sixty-Seven Lakh+ / Two Lakh+ View More

While the Opposition parties tried to recoup after a dismal performance in the Lok Sabha elections. the ruling BJP hoped to win 65-plus tally in the 81-member Assembly with the “Ghar Ghar Raghubar” campaign.

Their main poll plank was the government’s work on “effective implementation” of central schemes and setting up of companies under Momentum Jharkhand to provide employment.

The BJP had never won a simple majority on its own in the state — formed in 2000. An analysis of the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly election results shows that as many as 23 per cent of the seats were decided by a margin of less than 5,000 votes. In at least five seats, the victory margin was less than 1,000 votes. Similarly, five seats were decided by a margin of between 1,000 to 2,000 votes.

