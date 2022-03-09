Kheragarh (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Kheragarh (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

kheragarh Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Ambedakari Hasanuram Ambedakari IND 1 Literate 67 Rs 1,100 ~ 1 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Ashok Kumar Bharatiya Subhash Sena 0 Post Graduate 60 Rs 84,78,000 ~ 84 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Banwarilal AAP 0 Post Graduate 55 Rs 50,21,049 ~ 50 Lacs+ / Rs 5,20,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ Bhagwan Singh Kushwaha BJP 1 Graduate Professional 53 Rs 1,14,44,482 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Gangadhar Kushwah BSP 0 Post Graduate 57 Rs 3,19,31,186 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Laxmi Narayan IND 0 10th Pass 49 Rs 4,14,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Neeraj Kumar Rawat IND 3 12th Pass 33 Rs 7,05,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramnath Singh Sikarwar INC 10 Graduate 53 Rs 52,55,000 ~ 52 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Randhaur Singh IND 1 8th Pass 43 Rs 69,15,000 ~ 69 Lacs+ / Rs 5,00,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ Rohtan RLD 1 10th Pass 35 Rs 4,15,80,000 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 3,50,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Satish Chandra Bhardwaj Saman Adhikar Party 0 Post Graduate 61 Rs 40,85,000 ~ 40 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shyam Sundar IND 0 Graduate 28 Rs 6,49,062 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Uday Singh IND 0 Post Graduate 45 Rs 7,65,200 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

kheragarh Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Mahesh Kumar Goyal BJP 0 Post Graduate 66 Rs 32,63,65,413 ~ 32 Crore+ / Rs 8,50,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ Ambedkari Hasanuram Ambedkari IND 1 Literate 62 Rs 1,000 ~ 1 Thou+ / Rs 1,00,632 ~ 1 Lacs+ Bhagwan Singh Kushwaha BSP 0 Post Graduate 48 Rs 1,82,07,250 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 30,99,601 ~ 30 Lacs+ Bheemsen IND 0 8th Pass 31 Rs 4,20,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Dharmendra Kumar Sharma IND 0 10th Pass 40 Rs 12,70,389 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Eshav Kha IND 0 8th Pass 57 Rs 53,64,000 ~ 53 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jal Devi IND 0 Illiterate 91 Rs 10,000 ~ 10 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Kusumlata Dixit INC 0 8th Pass 55 Rs 6,87,60,022 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 6,06,448 ~ 6 Lacs+ Rajveer Singh Ambedkarite Party of India 0 10th Pass 45 Rs 15,45,000 ~ 15 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramendra Singh Parmar RLD 0 12th Pass 42 Rs 1,52,60,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramnath IND 4 Graduate 50 Rs 51,42,000 ~ 51 Lacs+ / Rs 3,00,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Randheer Singh IND 0 10th Pass 43 Rs 19,40,689 ~ 19 Lacs+ / Rs 1,50,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Vangali Ram Kushvah IND 0 Post Graduate 47 Rs 37,37,000 ~ 37 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Veer Bahadur Urf Veer Bahadur Dhakre Lok Dal 0 Graduate Professional 31 Rs 12,22,000 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

kheragarh Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Bhagwan Singh BSP 0 Post Graduate 41 Rs 87,93,810 ~ 87 Lacs+ / Rs 25,53,929 ~ 25 Lacs+ Amar Singh BJP 2 12th Pass 48 Rs 3,56,10,182 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 18,01,011 ~ 18 Lacs+ Ambedkari Hasnuram Ambedkari IND 1 Literate 51 Rs 2,100 ~ 2 Thou+ / Rs 99,000 ~ 99 Thou+ Govind Singh Chahar LJP 0 Graduate 28 Rs 15,03,200 ~ 15 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Hariniwas IND 0 8th Pass 39 Rs 2,58,700 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Hemant Kumar Bharti IND 0 12th Pass 37 Rs 2,41,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Narendra Kumar Tyagi RLM 0 Graduate Professional 43 Rs 20,34,250 ~ 20 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rani Pakshalika Singh SP 0 Graduate 51 Rs 8,31,97,775 ~ 8 Crore+ / Rs 36,73,027 ~ 36 Lacs+ Saurav Kumar BC 0 Post Graduate 28 Rs 4,650 ~ 4 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Umesh Chand RLD 0 12th Pass 36 Rs 1,21,75,948 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 9,71,157 ~ 9 Lacs+ Usha Devi IND 0 Literate 52 Rs 24,56,000 ~ 24 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vijay Kumar Jha JBSP 0 10th Pass 30 Rs 21,02,500 ~ 21 Lacs+ / Rs 16,00,000 ~ 16 Lacs+ Vijay Kumar Tyagi RSMD 0 Graduate 48 Rs 96,45,406 ~ 96 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

