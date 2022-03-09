Khatima (Uttarakhand) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Khatima (Uttarakhand) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttarakhand has 70 Assembly seats. The Uttarakhand Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Khatima Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Pushkar Singh Dhami. The Khatima seat is one of the 70 assembly constituencies in the Uttarakhand

Khatima ( Uttarakhand ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

khatima Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Asif Miyan AIMIM 0 Graduate Professional 39 Rs 34,50,000 ~ 34 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Baburam IND 0 12th Pass 52 Rs 32,32,754 ~ 32 Lacs+ / Rs 1,07,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Bhuwan Chandra Kapri INC 0 Graduate Professional 40 Rs 49,27,481 ~ 49 Lacs+ / Rs 12,82,994 ~ 12 Lacs+ Pushkar Singh Dhami BJP 0 Post Graduate 46 Rs 3,34,50,708 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 49,67,584 ~ 49 Lacs+ Rajesh Bharatiya Subhash Sena 0 8th Pass 35 Rs 6,08,500 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramesh Singh BSP 1 12th Pass 46 Rs 93,62,500 ~ 93 Lacs+ / Rs 34,00,000 ~ 34 Lacs+ Sawinderjeet Singh Kaler AAP 4 10th Pass 54 Rs 21,80,93,869 ~ 21 Crore+ / Rs 1,64,04,801 ~ 1 Crore+ Vijay Pal SP 0 8th Pass 47 Rs 7,60,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

Assembly election 2017 won by Khatima candidate of from Pushkar Singh Dhami Uttarakhand. Khatima Election Result 2017

khatima Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Pushkar Singh Dhami BJP 0 Graduate Professional 41 Rs 49,15,197 ~ 49 Lacs+ / Rs 2,07,920 ~ 2 Lacs+ Abdul Fareed Siddiqui UKD 0 5th Pass 47 Rs 1,48,44,166 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 2,62,479 ~ 2 Lacs+ Anil Kumar Rastogi SHS 0 8th Pass 28 Rs 7,49,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Bhuwal Singh Kushwaha Bharatiya Subhash Sena 0 Graduate 35 Rs 1,59,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Bhuwan Chandra Kapri INC 0 Graduate Professional 36 Rs 42,80,787 ~ 42 Lacs+ / Rs 6,20,538 ~ 6 Lacs+ Dr. Lalit Singh IND 0 Post Graduate 48 Rs 85,25,194 ~ 85 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramesh Chander Rana IND 0 10th Pass 72 Rs 25,72,825 ~ 25 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramesh Kumar IND 0 Graduate 29 Rs 1,51,700 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 34,000 ~ 34 Thou+ Ramesh Singh Rana BSP 1 12th Pass 41 Rs 48,46,810 ~ 48 Lacs+ / Rs 24,00,000 ~ 24 Lacs+ Vinod Bhatt SP 0 Graduate 37 Rs 48,31,601 ~ 48 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

In the 2017 Assembly elections, voters in Uttarakhand gave overwhelming support to the BJP. With 57 or over 80 per cent of the total 70 seats, the BJP registered a comprehensive victory in Uttarakhand, which saw seven chief ministers since 2000 and no majority for any single party after 2002. If the BJP banked on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s name, the Congress in Uttarakhand had Rawat as its leader.

Although the Congress finished with a tally of only 11 seats — its worst ever defeat since the hill state was carved out of Uttar Pradesh in 2000 — its chief minister Harish Rawat lost from both the seats he contested.

The percentage of female voters in the 2017 Assembly elections was higher than male voters. Yet, the state elected just five women — Mamta Rakesh (Bhagwanpur), Meena Gangola (Gangolihat), Indira Hridayesh (Haldwani), Rekha Arya (Someshwar), Ritu Khanduri (Yamkeshwar).

Assembly election 2012 won by Khatima candidate of from Pushkar Singh Dhami Uttarakhand. Khatima Election Result 2012

khatima Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Pushkar Singh Dhami BJP 0 Graduate Professional 36 Rs 45,95,533 ~ 45 Lacs+ / Rs 6,60,668 ~ 6 Lacs+ Davendra Chand INC 0 Graduate 45 Rs 39,92,855 ~ 39 Lacs+ / Rs 6,39,790 ~ 6 Lacs+ Chaudhary Sudeshpal Singh MKD 1 Post Graduate 50 Rs 1,03,28,888 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 22,46,876 ~ 22 Lacs+ Chetram IND 0 8th Pass 60 Rs 41,20,000 ~ 41 Lacs+ / Rs 5,70,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ Daya Krishna Joshi Urf Dayalu Guru IND 0 12th Pass 42 Rs 28,99,436 ~ 28 Lacs+ / Rs 4,00,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ G.c. Pandey BSP 0 Post Graduate 50 Rs 3,36,88,076 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 31,19,000 ~ 31 Lacs+ Jagdish Chand Rajwar UPP 0 Literate 38 Rs 8,55,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kunwar Jaivardhan Singh SP 0 Post Graduate 27 Rs 1,25,73,656 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 23,49,591 ~ 23 Lacs+ Manvinder Singh Khaira IND 0 Graduate 38 Rs 94,70,030 ~ 94 Lacs+ / Rs 19,00,000 ~ 19 Lacs+ Rakesh Shukla SHS 0 8th Pass 33 Rs 1,95,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Vriksha Peace Party 0 8th Pass 50 Rs 15,92,716 ~ 15 Lacs+ / Rs 1,10,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Ramesh Chandar Joshi Urf Ramu Bhaya IND 0 Post Graduate 45 Rs 2,04,55,686 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 4,49,058 ~ 4 Lacs+ Ramesh Chandra Gahtori NCP 0 Graduate 44 Rs 5,50,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 2,00,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Ramesh Singh Rana IND 0 12th Pass 0 Rs 16,87,628 ~ 16 Lacs+ / Rs 6,00,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ Vimal E-tyagi Adarsh Rashtriya Vikas Party 0 Post Graduate 48 Rs 74,35,000 ~ 74 Lacs+ / Rs 1,70,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Vinod Chand UKDP 1 Post Graduate 30 Rs 8,57,794 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

While BJP managed to win 31 seats in Uttarakhand in 2012, the Congress won 32 and with the support of BSP’s 3 candidates, it formed the government in 2012.

