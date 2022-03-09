scorecardresearch
Wednesday, March 09, 2022
Khatauli (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Khatauli (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live:Get all the updates on Khatauli assembly constituency election results on indianexpress.com. Elections for the 403 assembly seats.

By: Election Desk | Khatauli |
March 9, 2022 7:29:32 pm
Khatauli Election Result, Khatauli Election Result 2022, Khatauli Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result 2022Khatauli Election Results 2022

Khatauli (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.
The Khatauli Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Vikram Singh. The Khatauli seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Khatauli ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

khatauli Assembly Election Candidates 2022

Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.)
Bablu Ram Bharatiya Sarvodaya Kranti Party 0 12th Pass 50 Rs 20,21,200 ~ 20 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Gaurav Kumar Alias Gaurav Bhati INC 0 Graduate 47 Rs 1,62,08,073 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 2,72,000 ~ 2 Lacs+
Kartar Singh Bhadana BSP 7 8th Pass 67 Rs 60,87,46,125 ~ 60 Crore+ / Rs 2,15,19,491 ~ 2 Crore+
Manoj Panwar Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) 0 Graduate 47 Rs 3,51,65,000 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Pramod Arya IND 0 Not Given 53 Rs 5,82,75,000 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 37,71,000 ~ 37 Lacs+
Rajpal Singh Saini RLD 0 Graduate 68 Rs 11,82,18,677 ~ 11 Crore+ / Rs 2,69,162 ~ 2 Lacs+
Raju Bhatia Pichhra Samaj Party 0 Graduate Professional 41 Rs 43,09,000 ~ 43 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Satyaveer Singh IND 0 12th Pass 65 Rs 1,85,50,022 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 60,000 ~ 60 Thou+
Selu SHS 1 Literate 39 Rs 3,87,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Vikram Singh BJP 2 10th Pass 53 Rs 1,68,29,247 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 9,96,362 ~ 9 Lacs+
Yajpal Singh Rathi IND 0 10th Pass 65 Rs 1,56,23,984 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~

Assembly election 2017 won by Khatauli candidate of from Vikram Singh Uttar Pradesh.

Khatauli Election Result 2017

Year
Winning Candidate
Party
2017
Vikram Singh
BJP

khatauli Assembly Election Candidates 2017

Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.)
Vikram Singh BJP 6 8th Pass 48 Rs 47,61,493 ~ 47 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Aashi Gaur Lok Dal 0 Literate 25 Rs 34,68,543 ~ 34 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Adesh Bharatiya Bahujan Parivartan Party 0 8th Pass 36 Rs 43,110 ~ 43 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~
Bharatvir IND 0 Literate 47 Rs 36,500 ~ 36 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~
Brahm Singh CPI 0 10th Pass 59 Rs 67,08,346 ~ 67 Lacs+ / Rs 11,39,000 ~ 11 Lacs+
Braj Bhushan Bhartiya Sarvodaya Party 0 8th Pass 49 Rs 41,017 ~ 41 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~
Chandan Singh Chauhan SP 1 Graduate Professional 28 Rs 3,10,31,100 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 14,36,492 ~ 14 Lacs+
Deepak Kumar IND 0 Not Given 31 Rs 2,02,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Janardan Sharma Hindustan Utthan Party 0 Post Graduate 64 Rs 30,50,000 ~ 30 Lacs+ / Rs 6,12,000 ~ 6 Lacs+
Maya Akhil Bhartiya Vikas Congress Party 0 Literate 51 Rs 8,85,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Satayveer Singh IND 0 12th Pass 60 Rs 1,32,70,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Shahnawaz Rana RLD 13 Graduate Professional 44 Rs 7,12,41,239 ~ 7 Crore+ / Rs 1,20,23,000 ~ 1 Crore+
Shivan Singh Saini BSP 0 12th Pass 33 Rs 6,00,35,151 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 24,55,922 ~ 24 Lacs+
Surendra Kumar Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha 0 Literate 30 Rs 2,32,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Yajpal IND 0 10th Pass 61 Rs 5,93,100 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Khatauli candidate of from Kartar Singh Bhadana Uttar Pradesh.

Khatauli Election Result 2012

Year
Winning Candidate
Party
2012
Kartar Singh Bhadana
RLD

khatauli Assembly Election Candidates 2012

Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.)
Kartar Singh Bhadana RLD 0 8th Pass 55 Rs 26,30,79,627 ~ 26 Crore+ / Rs 25,55,000 ~ 25 Lacs+
Ali Hassan IND 0 Literate 53 Rs 1,86,40,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 7,14,000 ~ 7 Lacs+
Bhagat Ram JD(U) 0 Post Graduate 57 Rs 1,15,89,362 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 1,00,000 ~ 1 Lacs+
Bhushan IND 0 Literate 45 Rs 9,06,000 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 12,000 ~ 12 Thou+
Brhamdutt MD 0 8th Pass 41 Rs 50,91,000 ~ 50 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Jitendra Singh IND 0 Doctorate 45 Rs 36,62,760 ~ 36 Lacs+ / Rs 9,80,000 ~ 9 Lacs+
Lavakush Kumar IND 0 Post Graduate 45 Rs 33,78,500 ~ 33 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Manoj IND 0 10th Pass 38 Rs 53,60,000 ~ 53 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Mohd. Zia IND 0 Post Graduate 35 Rs 9,81,000 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Mustaq Ali Muslim League Kerala State Committee 0 10th Pass 44 Rs 15,01,030 ~ 15 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Pavan MKUP 0 8th Pass 40 Rs 3,20,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 50,000 ~ 50 Thou+
Phool Singh IND 0 5th Pass 54 Rs 11,56,000 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Pramod IND 0 Graduate Professional 48 Rs 5,47,799 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Ramveer IND 0 8th Pass 37 Rs 12,32,000 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Sanjeev Kumar IND 0 Post Graduate 34 Rs 70,000 ~ 70 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~
Shahid BSKP 0 10th Pass 37 Rs 10,53,462 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Shahoor Hasan IND 0 8th Pass 49 Rs 46,93,000 ~ 46 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Shayam Lal SP 3 12th Pass 39 Rs 63,98,585 ~ 63 Lacs+ / Rs 20,54,403 ~ 20 Lacs+
Sudhir Kumar BJP 0 Graduate 50 Rs 1,58,07,052 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 50,000 ~ 50 Thou+
Tara Chand Shastri BSP 0 Post Graduate 66 Rs 2,59,89,669 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Vijaypal Singh IND 0 8th Pass 62 Rs 21,62,000 ~ 21 Lacs+ / Rs 35,000 ~ 35 Thou+
The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

Khatauli Constituency is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh state. Get all the latest updates and news from <> Assembly constituency, election results with party, votes and candidate names. List of winning candidates in Khatauli Assembly is also given here..

