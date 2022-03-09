Khatauli (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Khatauli (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Khatauli Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Vikram Singh. The Khatauli seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Khatauli ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

khatauli Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Bablu Ram Bharatiya Sarvodaya Kranti Party 0 12th Pass 50 Rs 20,21,200 ~ 20 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Gaurav Kumar Alias Gaurav Bhati INC 0 Graduate 47 Rs 1,62,08,073 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 2,72,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Kartar Singh Bhadana BSP 7 8th Pass 67 Rs 60,87,46,125 ~ 60 Crore+ / Rs 2,15,19,491 ~ 2 Crore+ Manoj Panwar Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) 0 Graduate 47 Rs 3,51,65,000 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Pramod Arya IND 0 Not Given 53 Rs 5,82,75,000 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 37,71,000 ~ 37 Lacs+ Rajpal Singh Saini RLD 0 Graduate 68 Rs 11,82,18,677 ~ 11 Crore+ / Rs 2,69,162 ~ 2 Lacs+ Raju Bhatia Pichhra Samaj Party 0 Graduate Professional 41 Rs 43,09,000 ~ 43 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Satyaveer Singh IND 0 12th Pass 65 Rs 1,85,50,022 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 60,000 ~ 60 Thou+ Selu SHS 1 Literate 39 Rs 3,87,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vikram Singh BJP 2 10th Pass 53 Rs 1,68,29,247 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 9,96,362 ~ 9 Lacs+ Yajpal Singh Rathi IND 0 10th Pass 65 Rs 1,56,23,984 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~

Assembly election 2017 won by Khatauli candidate of from Vikram Singh Uttar Pradesh. Khatauli Election Result 2017

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Khatauli candidate of from Kartar Singh Bhadana Uttar Pradesh. Khatauli Election Result 2012

khatauli Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Kartar Singh Bhadana RLD 0 8th Pass 55 Rs 26,30,79,627 ~ 26 Crore+ / Rs 25,55,000 ~ 25 Lacs+ Ali Hassan IND 0 Literate 53 Rs 1,86,40,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 7,14,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ Bhagat Ram JD(U) 0 Post Graduate 57 Rs 1,15,89,362 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 1,00,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Bhushan IND 0 Literate 45 Rs 9,06,000 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 12,000 ~ 12 Thou+ Brhamdutt MD 0 8th Pass 41 Rs 50,91,000 ~ 50 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jitendra Singh IND 0 Doctorate 45 Rs 36,62,760 ~ 36 Lacs+ / Rs 9,80,000 ~ 9 Lacs+ Lavakush Kumar IND 0 Post Graduate 45 Rs 33,78,500 ~ 33 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Manoj IND 0 10th Pass 38 Rs 53,60,000 ~ 53 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mohd. Zia IND 0 Post Graduate 35 Rs 9,81,000 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mustaq Ali Muslim League Kerala State Committee 0 10th Pass 44 Rs 15,01,030 ~ 15 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Pavan MKUP 0 8th Pass 40 Rs 3,20,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 50,000 ~ 50 Thou+ Phool Singh IND 0 5th Pass 54 Rs 11,56,000 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Pramod IND 0 Graduate Professional 48 Rs 5,47,799 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramveer IND 0 8th Pass 37 Rs 12,32,000 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sanjeev Kumar IND 0 Post Graduate 34 Rs 70,000 ~ 70 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Shahid BSKP 0 10th Pass 37 Rs 10,53,462 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shahoor Hasan IND 0 8th Pass 49 Rs 46,93,000 ~ 46 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shayam Lal SP 3 12th Pass 39 Rs 63,98,585 ~ 63 Lacs+ / Rs 20,54,403 ~ 20 Lacs+ Sudhir Kumar BJP 0 Graduate 50 Rs 1,58,07,052 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 50,000 ~ 50 Thou+ Tara Chand Shastri BSP 0 Post Graduate 66 Rs 2,59,89,669 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Vijaypal Singh IND 0 8th Pass 62 Rs 21,62,000 ~ 21 Lacs+ / Rs 35,000 ~ 35 Thou+

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

