Kharasawan (Jharkhand) Assembly Election Results 2019 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Kharasawan (Jharkhand) Assembly Election Results 2019 Live: The Jharkhand Assembly elections were held in five phases starting from November 30. More than 2.26 crore electors voted to elect 81 MLAs. (There is one nominated member in the 82-seat Jharkhand House.) The BJP won 43 seats in the Assembly election of 2014, and with 5 MLAs from Opposition parties joining the party recently, it has 48 seats in the outgoing Assembly.

BJP was in power in Jharkhand, which has a large tribal population, and an alliance of Opposition parties — mainly the Congress and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) — made a bid to oust the Raghubar Das government.

kharasawan Assembly Election 2019 Candidate List Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Ajay Honhaga IND 0 Graduate Professional 28 Seven Thousand+ / 0 Bhagwat Prasad Majhi IND 0 Graduate Professional 79 Sixty-Five Lakh+ / 0 Dashrath Gagrai JMM 6 Graduate 43 Four Crore+ / Twenty Lakh+ Gardi Soy IND 5 8th Pass 28 Nine Lakh+ / 0 Hiralal Hembram IND 0 8th Pass 33 Fourteen Thousand+ / 0 Jay Mohan Sardar Amra Bangalee 0 12th Pass 49 Two Lakh+ / 0 Jawahar Lal Banra BJP 0 Graduate 60 One Crore+ / 0 Jemsh Hembrom BSP 0 Graduate 49 Ten Lakh+ / Seven Lakh+ Jingi Hembrom Jharkhand Party 0 Graduate 53 Ten Lakh+ / Twenty Thousand+ Kande Ram Kurli Janata Party 0 12th Pass 45 Five Lakh+ / 0 Kunvar Singh Banra JD(U) 0 8th Pass 49 Seventeen Lakh+ / Nine Lakh+ Mangal Singh Hasda Peoples Party of India (Democratic) 0 Graduate 47 Five Lakh+ / Fifty Thousand+ Pradhan Pasingh Gunduwa IND 0 Graduate Professional 52 Ten Lakh+ / 0 Ram Honhaga JVM(P) 0 10th Pass 40 Fifteen Lakh+ / Thirty Thousand+ Sanjay Jarika AJSU Party 0 Graduate 42 Twelve Lakh+ / 0 Sumeriyan Kandeyang IND 0 8th Pass 29 Eight Lakh+ / 0 View More

While the Opposition parties tried to recoup after a dismal performance in the Lok Sabha elections. the ruling BJP hoped to win 65-plus tally in the 81-member Assembly with the “Ghar Ghar Raghubar” campaign.

Their main poll plank was the government’s work on “effective implementation” of central schemes and setting up of companies under Momentum Jharkhand to provide employment.

The BJP had never won a simple majority on its own in the state — formed in 2000. An analysis of the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly election results shows that as many as 23 per cent of the seats were decided by a margin of less than 5,000 votes. In at least five seats, the victory margin was less than 1,000 votes. Similarly, five seats were decided by a margin of between 1,000 to 2,000 votes.

