Kharar (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Kharar (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Punjab has 117 Assembly seats. The Punjab Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Kharar Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by AAP candidate Kanwar Sandhu. The Kharar seat is one of the 117 assembly constituencies in the Punjab

Kharar ( Punjab ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

kharar Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Amandeep Prajapati Samaj Adhikar Kalyan Party 0 12th Pass 39 Rs 1,69,34,809 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 55,00,000 ~ 55 Lacs+ Anmol Gagan Maan AAP 0 12th Pass 31 Rs 1,23,48,733 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 39,09,118 ~ 39 Lacs+ Baljeet Singh Ladi IND 0 8th Pass 34 Rs 4,46,185 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 6,00,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ Bhupinder Singh Mehton SP 0 Graduate 56 Rs 12,95,000 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jasvir Chander IND 0 Post Graduate 56 Rs 22,12,49,673 ~ 22 Crore+ / Rs 2,19,41,994 ~ 2 Crore+ Jaswinder Singh Jassi IND 0 Post Graduate 37 Rs 85,31,368 ~ 85 Lacs+ / Rs 79,71,225 ~ 79 Lacs+ Kamal Deep Singh Saini BJP 1 Graduate 46 Rs 9,99,50,804 ~ 9 Crore+ / Rs 1,07,75,000 ~ 1 Crore+ Kapil Dev Sharma IND 2 Graduate 42 Rs 23,50,000 ~ 23 Lacs+ / Rs 1,44,202 ~ 1 Lacs+ Kulbir Singh Bisht IND 1 12th Pass 40 Rs 76,20,966 ~ 76 Lacs+ / Rs 95,000 ~ 95 Thou+ Lakhvir Singh Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar)(Simranjit Singh Mann) 1 10th Pass 55 Rs 87,23,227 ~ 87 Lacs+ / Rs 2,57,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Manbir Singh IND 0 Graduate Professional 47 Rs 2,47,85,932 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Mohan Singh IND 0 10th Pass 48 Rs 20,05,500 ~ 20 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Paramdeep Singh Baidwan IND 0 12th Pass 49 Rs 42,03,672 ~ 42 Lacs+ / Rs 3,06,486 ~ 3 Lacs+ Ranjit Singh Gill SAD 1 Graduate 57 Rs 74,01,36,238 ~ 74 Crore+ / Rs 10,58,689 ~ 10 Lacs+ Rupinder Kaur Punjab National Party 0 Graduate Professional 36 Rs 45,25,000 ~ 45 Lacs+ / Rs 18,40,000 ~ 18 Lacs+ Vijay Sharma Tinku INC 1 Graduate 61 Rs 5,43,35,111 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 1,20,00,000 ~ 1 Crore+

The Congress set up a historic victory in the elections in Punjab in 2017 Assembly elections and came to power in the state after ten years. Captain Amarinder Singh, who has now quit the Congress and floated a separate party, became the chief minister of the state.

The Congress won 77 seats in the 117-member state assembly after projecting then state unit president Amarinder Singh as its chief ministerial nominee. The party was one short of 78 – a figure required for two-thirds majority in the assembly. The party’s best ever performance was in 1992 when it won 87 seats in the elections which were boycotted by the main Akali Dal in the wake of threats from radical Khalistani elements.

The Akali-BJP tally was restricted to 18 seats. The Congress had won 77 seats and was followed by new entrant AAP with 20 seats, SAD with 15, BJP with 3 and Lok Insaaf Party, a pre-poll ally of AAP, with 2 seats.

The Punjab Assembly was represented by just six women members in the last elections against 14 in the outgoing assembly, the highest-ever in the state’s electoral history. Among the 351 candidates fielded by the parties, 27 were women. Congress had fielded 11 women followed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) 9, while the Shiromani Akali Dal and BJP fielded five and two respectively. Out of them, only three from AAP and Congress have emerged victorious.

kharar Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Jagmohan Singh INC 0 Post Graduate 61 Rs 18,80,66,000 ~ 18 Crore+ / Rs 7,38,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ Arjan Singh BSP 5 Graduate 52 Rs 23,34,81,568 ~ 23 Crore+ / Rs 88,12,084 ~ 88 Lacs+ Gurmeet Singh NCP 0 8th Pass 54 Rs 38,25,000 ~ 38 Lacs+ / Rs 1,50,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Hari Singh Sodhi IND 0 Graduate 58 Rs 4,22,06,014 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 1,40,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Harmesh Singh SAD(A)(Simranjit Singh Mann) 0 10th Pass 34 Rs 28,05,500 ~ 28 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Harnek Singh Gharun PPOP 0 10th Pass 65 Rs 5,45,59,120 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 11,23,222 ~ 11 Lacs+ Kamal Kishore IND 0 Post Graduate 46 Rs 40,66,00,000 ~ 40 Crore+ / Rs 2,55,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Karnail Singh IND 0 10th Pass 38 Rs 34,28,599 ~ 34 Lacs+ / Rs 80,00,000 ~ 80 Lacs+ Mohan Singh Akhil Rashtrawadi Party 0 10th Pass 38 Rs 5,30,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Tavinder Singh IND 1 12th Pass 36 Rs 60,78,000 ~ 60 Lacs+ / Rs 12,00,000 ~ 12 Lacs+ Ujjagar Singh SAD 0 8th Pass 63 Rs 1,31,79,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 3,95,000 ~ 3 Lacs+

In 2012, while the SAD-BJP alliance formed the government in Punjab with 68 seats, Congress had won 46 seats.

