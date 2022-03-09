Khanpur (Uttarakhand) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Khanpur (Uttarakhand) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttarakhand has 70 Assembly seats. The Uttarakhand Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Khanpur Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Kunwar Parnav Singh Champion . The Khanpur seat is one of the 70 assembly constituencies in the Uttarakhand

Khanpur ( Uttarakhand ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

khanpur Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Didar Singh SP 0 Literate 57 Rs 94,72,155 ~ 94 Lacs+ / Rs 2,70,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Kunwarani Devyani Singh BJP 0 Post Graduate 50 Rs 6,51,45,542 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 88,00,000 ~ 88 Lacs+ Manorma Tyagi AAP 0 Literate 37 Rs 20,000 ~ 20 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Munesh Kumar Rashtrawadi Janlok Party (Satya) 0 12th Pass 41 Rs 2,35,65,411 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 31,66,209 ~ 31 Lacs+ Neelu Choudhary IND 0 Graduate 43 Rs 20,22,76,803 ~ 20 Crore+ / Rs 94,73,534 ~ 94 Lacs+ Rajesh Walia IND 0 Graduate 55 Rs 7,11,090 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ravindra Singh BSP 0 8th Pass 56 Rs 25,36,75,315 ~ 25 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Shamem Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) 0 8th Pass 55 Rs 2,98,10,650 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 8,45,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ Subhash Singh Choudhary INC 8 10th Pass 60 Rs 20,22,76,803 ~ 20 Crore+ / Rs 94,73,534 ~ 94 Lacs+ Umesh Kumar IND 14 Graduate Professional 44 Rs 54,89,16,580 ~ 54 Crore+ / Rs 2,87,13,698 ~ 2 Crore+

Assembly election 2017 won by Khanpur candidate of from Kunwar Parnav Singh Champion Uttarakhand. Khanpur Election Result 2017

khanpur Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Kunwar Parnav Singh Champion BJP 0 Graduate 52 Rs 1,87,91,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 19,00,000 ~ 19 Lacs+ Anil Kumar IND 0 12th Pass 54 Rs 26,85,000 ~ 26 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Choudhary Yashveer Singh INC 0 Graduate 66 Rs 24,49,24,200 ~ 24 Crore+ / Rs 38,27,751 ~ 38 Lacs+ Mohd. Arshad IND 0 12th Pass 27 Rs 21,000 ~ 21 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Pallavi Kukreti Sainik Samaj Party 0 Graduate Professional 30 Rs 1,81,500 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Pehal Singh IND 0 10th Pass 55 Rs 1,22,208 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajveer IND 0 10th Pass 49 Rs 13,02,000 ~ 13 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ravinder Singh IND 0 8th Pass 47 Rs 2,65,78,000 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 42,00,000 ~ 42 Lacs+ Rishiram IND 0 Post Graduate 67 Rs 16,70,870 ~ 16 Lacs+ / Rs 4,29,453 ~ 4 Lacs+ Riyasat BSP 0 Others 49 Rs 46,39,000 ~ 46 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sanjay Singh UKD 0 Graduate 41 Rs 3,05,76,268 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Sunil IND 1 10th Pass 31 Rs 4,51,500 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Virender Singh IND 0 8th Pass 50 Rs 1,35,65,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 47,45,000 ~ 47 Lacs+

In the 2017 Assembly elections, voters in Uttarakhand gave overwhelming support to the BJP. With 57 or over 80 per cent of the total 70 seats, the BJP registered a comprehensive victory in Uttarakhand, which saw seven chief ministers since 2000 and no majority for any single party after 2002. If the BJP banked on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s name, the Congress in Uttarakhand had Rawat as its leader.

Although the Congress finished with a tally of only 11 seats — its worst ever defeat since the hill state was carved out of Uttar Pradesh in 2000 — its chief minister Harish Rawat lost from both the seats he contested.

The percentage of female voters in the 2017 Assembly elections was higher than male voters. Yet, the state elected just five women — Mamta Rakesh (Bhagwanpur), Meena Gangola (Gangolihat), Indira Hridayesh (Haldwani), Rekha Arya (Someshwar), Ritu Khanduri (Yamkeshwar).

Assembly election 2012 won by Khanpur candidate of from Kunwar Pranav Singh Champion Uttarakhand. Khanpur Election Result 2012

khanpur Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Kunwar Pranav Singh Champion INC 1 Graduate 43 Rs 1,03,40,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Abdul Mannan Mahan Dal 0 10th Pass 39 Rs 1,57,86,898 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Ch. Kulveer Singh BSP 1 Graduate Professional 57 Rs 4,49,05,981 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 22,00,773 ~ 22 Lacs+ Jagpal Singh MaJP 0 Others 69 Rs 12,60,295 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Nar Singh LJP 0 10th Pass 48 Rs 1,05,500 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ravindra Singh BJP 3 Others 42 Rs 3,86,09,101 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 33,94,255 ~ 33 Lacs+ Riyasat IND 0 Literate 43 Rs 8,26,500 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sadat Masood RLD 1 Post Graduate 36 Rs 3,20,26,730 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Saddam Hussain Muslim League Kerala State Committee 1 8th Pass 38 Rs 1,000 ~ 1 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Sanjay Pal UtRM 2 12th Pass 42 Rs 23,20,000 ~ 23 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sayeed Hassan SP 0 8th Pass 52 Rs 77,30,000 ~ 77 Lacs+ / Rs 26,00,000 ~ 26 Lacs+ Tasin AITC 0 8th Pass 25 Rs 1,28,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Yakoob IND 0 Not Given 50 Rs 18,60,000 ~ 18 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

While BJP managed to win 31 seats in Uttarakhand in 2012, the Congress won 32 and with the support of BSP’s 3 candidates, it formed the government in 2012.

