Khanna (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Khanna (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Punjab has 117 Assembly seats. The Punjab Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Khanna Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by INC candidate Gurkirat Singh. The Khanna seat is one of the 117 assembly constituencies in the Punjab

Khanna ( Punjab ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

khanna Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Gurkirat Singh INC 0 Graduate 48 Rs 4,07,97,627 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Gurpreet Singh Bhatti BJP 0 12th Pass 49 Rs 27,18,82,864 ~ 27 Crore+ / Rs 44,23,939 ~ 44 Lacs+ Jasdeep Kaur Yadu SAD 0 Graduate 42 Rs 40,30,67,446 ~ 40 Crore+ / Rs 1,23,32,248 ~ 1 Crore+ Karnail Singh Ikolaha Revolutionary Socialist Party 3 Graduate 52 Rs 69,87,515 ~ 69 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Parmjeet Singh Rinka Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar)(Simranjit Singh Mann) 1 12th Pass 45 Rs 25,52,000 ~ 25 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Parmjeet Walia IND 1 Graduate 25 Rs 6,00,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Raj Kumar IND 0 Illiterate 38 Rs 19,00,000 ~ 19 Lacs+ / Rs 8,40,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ Sukhmit Singh Khanna Punjab Kisan Dal 0 10th Pass 42 Rs 86,43,272 ~ 86 Lacs+ / Rs 10,00,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ Sukhwant Singh Tillu IND 0 12th Pass 51 Rs 9,78,01,228 ~ 9 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Tarunpreet Singh Sond AAP 1 12th Pass 38 Rs 4,61,41,253 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 19,50,071 ~ 19 Lacs+

Assembly election 2017 won by Khanna candidate of from Gurkirat Singh Punjab. Khanna Election Result 2017

khanna Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Gurkirat Singh INC 0 Graduate 43 Rs 2,17,55,485 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Anil Dutt AAP 0 Graduate 59 Rs 30,46,800 ~ 30 Lacs+ / Rs 5,00,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ Baljit Singh Revolutionary Socialist Party 0 10th Pass 50 Rs 1,58,91,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 26,20,000 ~ 26 Lacs+ Bhupinder Singh IND 0 8th Pass 58 Rs 1,54,798 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Chander Dev Singh IND 0 10th Pass 47 Rs 27,17,039 ~ 27 Lacs+ / Rs 6,00,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ Dharamjit Singh Sada Punjab Party 0 12th Pass 34 Rs 11,01,219 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 3,00,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Rajiv Vijan Shiromani Akali Dal (A)(Simranjit Singh Mann) 0 8th Pass 45 Rs 61,30,000 ~ 61 Lacs+ / Rs 23,00,000 ~ 23 Lacs+ Ranjit Singh SAD 0 10th Pass 60 Rs 4,12,53,180 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Shashi Vardhan BSP 0 8th Pass 59 Rs 50,13,642 ~ 50 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vijay Diamond Aapna Punjab Party 3 Graduate 65 Rs 12,43,378 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 9,00,000 ~ 9 Lacs+

The Congress set up a historic victory in the elections in Punjab in 2017 Assembly elections and came to power in the state after ten years. Captain Amarinder Singh, who has now quit the Congress and floated a separate party, became the chief minister of the state.

The Congress won 77 seats in the 117-member state assembly after projecting then state unit president Amarinder Singh as its chief ministerial nominee. The party was one short of 78 – a figure required for two-thirds majority in the assembly. The party’s best ever performance was in 1992 when it won 87 seats in the elections which were boycotted by the main Akali Dal in the wake of threats from radical Khalistani elements.

The Akali-BJP tally was restricted to 18 seats. The Congress had won 77 seats and was followed by new entrant AAP with 20 seats, SAD with 15, BJP with 3 and Lok Insaaf Party, a pre-poll ally of AAP, with 2 seats.

The Punjab Assembly was represented by just six women members in the last elections against 14 in the outgoing assembly, the highest-ever in the state’s electoral history. Among the 351 candidates fielded by the parties, 27 were women. Congress had fielded 11 women followed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) 9, while the Shiromani Akali Dal and BJP fielded five and two respectively. Out of them, only three from AAP and Congress have emerged victorious.

Assembly election 2012 won by Khanna candidate of from Gurkirat Singh Punjab. Khanna Election Result 2012

khanna Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Gurkirat Singh INC 0 Graduate 38 Rs 1,98,64,695 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 6,00,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ Bhalinder Singh IND 0 Graduate Professional 52 Rs 2,57,60,104 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 15,29,653 ~ 15 Lacs+ Dalbara Singh IND 0 5th Pass 47 Rs 20,50,000 ~ 20 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Gurdeep Singh IND 0 Not Given 54 Rs 12,61,000 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Gurpreet Singh Bhatti PPOP 0 12th Pass 39 Rs 21,64,70,004 ~ 21 Crore+ / Rs 1,32,30,367 ~ 1 Crore+ Karnail Singh IND 0 Graduate 42 Rs 20,63,530 ~ 20 Lacs+ / Rs 84,30,000 ~ 84 Lacs+ Lalit Sharma IND 0 8th Pass 44 Rs 23,55,652 ~ 23 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mahan Singh SAD(A)(Simranjit Singh Mann) 0 10th Pass 43 Rs 45,28,000 ~ 45 Lacs+ / Rs 1,20,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Navjot Singh Mandair BSP 0 Post Graduate 37 Rs 31,90,230 ~ 31 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ranjit Singh Talwandi SAD 3 10th Pass 56 Rs 3,12,76,550 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 7,00,000 ~ 7 Lacs+

In 2012, while the SAD-BJP alliance formed the government in Punjab with 68 seats, Congress had won 46 seats.

Khanna Constituency is one of the 117 assembly constituencies in Punjab state. Get all the latest updates and news from Khanna Assembly constituency, election results with party, votes and candidate names. List of winning candidates in Khanna Assembly is also given here.