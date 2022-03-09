Khalilabad (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Khalilabad (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Khalilabad Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Digvijay Narayan Alis Jay Chaubey. The Khalilabad seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

khalilabad Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Aftab Alam BSP 0 Graduate 41 Rs 4,62,42,787 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 1,21,78,588 ~ 1 Crore+ Akhilesh IND 0 Graduate 48 Rs 69,63,767 ~ 69 Lacs+ / Rs 16,00,000 ~ 16 Lacs+ Amrendra Bhushan INC 0 Doctorate 29 Rs 82,03,000 ~ 82 Lacs+ / Rs 12,00,000 ~ 12 Lacs+ Ankur Tiwari BJP 0 Graduate 31 Rs 6,93,11,940 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 1,52,39,974 ~ 1 Crore+ Digvijay Narayan SP 2 Others 52 Rs 1,03,51,989 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 2,19,49,617 ~ 2 Crore+ Dr Mohammad Ayub Peace Party 19 Post Graduate 66 Rs 5,48,58,994 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 75,81,552 ~ 75 Lacs+ Girija Shanker Rashtriya Bhagidari Party 0 10th Pass 37 Rs 4,70,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Iftekhar Ahmad IND 0 8th Pass 43 Rs 1,56,500 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mohammad Ali Indian National League 1 Others 36 Rs 50,00,000 ~ 50 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Niyaz IND 0 Literate 59 Rs 14,01,000 ~ 14 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ravindra Kumar Yadav IND 0 Post Graduate 46 Rs 2,57,598 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shyamlal IND 0 8th Pass 65 Rs 30,33,100 ~ 30 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Subodh Chandra AAP 0 Graduate 37 Rs 3,63,69,351 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 1,37,36,059 ~ 1 Crore+

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

khalilabad Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Dr Mohd Ayub PECP 7 Post Graduate 57 Rs 18,65,37,551 ~ 18 Crore+ / Rs 1,41,62,032 ~ 1 Crore+ Abdul Kalam SP 3 Literate 64 Rs 1,31,58,615 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 5,00,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ Abhay Kumar Srivastava ARVP 0 Post Graduate 27 Rs 5,000 ~ 5 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Adya Sharan SSD 0 Post Graduate 61 Rs 92,55,500 ~ 92 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Alok INC 0 12th Pass 28 Rs 6,67,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Anju IND 0 12th Pass 26 Rs 45,89,360 ~ 45 Lacs+ / Rs 90,464 ~ 90 Thou+ Ashok Kumar LD 0 Graduate 47 Rs 96,66,170 ~ 96 Lacs+ / Rs 8,30,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ Digvijaya Narayan BJP 0 Graduate 42 Rs 26,15,259 ~ 26 Lacs+ / Rs 5,06,003 ~ 5 Lacs+ Esrar IND 1 8th Pass 35 Rs 5,89,276 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ghar Bharan IND 0 Literate 37 Rs 2,23,500 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 3,000 ~ 3 Thou+ Jyoti Singh BSP(K) 0 12th Pass 42 Rs 6,47,500 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Krishan Chandra Pandey JD(U) 0 Post Graduate 65 Rs 69,85,977 ~ 69 Lacs+ / Rs 8,50,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ Manoj Kumar AITC 0 Graduate 31 Rs 55,32,000 ~ 55 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mashhoor Alam BSP 2 12th Pass 47 Rs 5,07,06,381 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 4,77,867 ~ 4 Lacs+ Moh.haroon All India Minorities Front 0 Graduate 46 Rs 1,10,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ravindra RLM 0 10th Pass 35 Rs 5,25,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shabbir Husain NCP 0 Literate 38 Rs 10,80,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shyam Karan Singh IND 0 12th Pass 59 Rs 56,80,000 ~ 56 Lacs+ / Rs 1,30,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Sudharsn IND 0 Literate 35 Rs 1,80,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

