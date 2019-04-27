West Bengal: Khali campaigns for BJP’s Jadavpur candidate

The BJP has added muscle to its Lok Sabha campaign in Kolkata. Drawing a huge crowd on Friday, wrestler Dalip Singh Rana, better known as The Great Khali, Friday campaigned for BJP’s Jadavpur candidate, Anupam Hazra, in Kolkata.

The seven-foot, one-inch wrestler, who flew to the city on Thursday, was all smiles when he waved at his fans who took part in the campaigning.

The BJP took out a rally from Ranikuthi to the Alipore district magistrate’s office where Hazra submitted his nomination papers.

“Khali is a very good friend of mine and has come here to stand by me just for the sake of friendship,” Hazra said.

He is contesting against TMC’s Mimi Chakraborty and CPM’s Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya.

Speaking to reporters, Rana referred to Hazra as his younger brother.

“He is very close to me. I have come here just because he asked me to come as his brother. Our friendship is bigger than any party. Whenever he calls me, I will come,” Rana said.