Khajani (sc) (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Khajani (sc) (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Khajani (sc) Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Sant Prasad. The Khajani (sc) seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Khajani Sc ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

khajani (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Amita Bharati Bahujan Mukti Party 0 Post Graduate 34 Rs 2,97,86,484 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 38,96,185 ~ 38 Lacs+ Deenbandhu AAP 0 12th Pass 26 Rs 3,72,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Gauri Shankar Adim Bhartiya Dal 0 10th Pass 38 Rs 4,05,500 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajani INC 0 Literate 40 Rs 42,05,075 ~ 42 Lacs+ / Rs 6,18,100 ~ 6 Lacs+ Rajkumar Rashtriya Teesara Vikalp Party 0 Graduate 45 Rs 10,71,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramesh Chandra Jan Adhikar Party 0 Graduate 33 Rs 1,65,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rishikapoor IND 0 12th Pass 26 Rs 13,40,000 ~ 13 Lacs+ / Rs 8,00,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ Rupawati Beldar SP 0 8th Pass 45 Rs 53,30,000 ~ 53 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shriram Chauhan BJP 1 Post Graduate 64 Rs 2,33,53,479 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Vidyasagar BSP 2 12th Pass 49 Rs 1,89,35,778 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 46,36,898 ~ 46 Lacs+

Assembly election 2017 won by Khajani Sc candidate of from Sant Prasad Uttar Pradesh. Khajani (sc) Election Result 2017

khajani (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Sant Prasad BJP 0 Post Graduate 63 Rs 1,62,65,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 1,80,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Kali Charan Beldar IND 0 8th Pass 40 Rs 25,09,630 ~ 25 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kamal Kishor INC 1 Graduate 65 Rs 80,95,918 ~ 80 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajesh Ambedkar Samaj Party 0 Post Graduate 40 Rs 55,000 ~ 55 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajkumar BSP 0 Graduate 36 Rs 1,53,63,715 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 27,00,000 ~ 27 Lacs+ Ram Chandra Jan Adhikar Party 0 10th Pass 53 Rs 13,17,000 ~ 13 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rupawati SP 0 8th Pass 35 Rs 1,04,11,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Shyamcharan IND 0 Literate 50 Rs 46,414 ~ 46 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Vidya Sagar Nirbal Indian Shoshit Hamara Aam Dal 1 12th Pass 47 Rs 72,21,424 ~ 72 Lacs+ / Rs 13,00,000 ~ 13 Lacs+ Virendra Kumar Bahujan Mukti Party 0 Post Graduate 31 Rs 3,49,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Khajani Sc candidate of from Sant Prasad Uttar Pradesh. Khajani (sc) Election Result 2012

khajani (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Sant Prasad BJP 0 Post Graduate 57 Rs 14,18,000 ~ 14 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Arvind Kumar Paswan LJP 0 Graduate 28 Rs 16,51,000 ~ 16 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Bhikhari IND 0 10th Pass 61 Rs 11,95,000 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Dashrath SP 0 Post Graduate 64 Rs 19,10,000 ~ 19 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Indra Dev LD 0 10th Pass 68 Rs 10,55,500 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mukhraj BRPP 2 5th Pass 48 Rs 1,27,500 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Raj Narayan Pasi INC 0 Graduate Professional 68 Rs 21,40,000 ~ 21 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajdev IND 0 8th Pass 53 Rs 1,54,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajkumar NCP 0 Post Graduate 39 Rs 8,27,357 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 50,000 ~ 50 Thou+ Ram Samujh BSP 0 Doctorate 62 Rs 4,20,52,096 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 80,74,330 ~ 80 Lacs+ Ram Yash JD(U) 0 Graduate Professional 57 Rs 6,30,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramchandra IND 0 10th Pass 48 Rs 6,42,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ravi Shankar RKSP 0 8th Pass 38 Rs 2,91,800 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sambhoo PECP 0 10th Pass 28 Rs 22,98,000 ~ 22 Lacs+ / Rs 3,00,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Sant Prasad IND 0 8th Pass 41 Rs 13,15,000 ~ 13 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Satish Kumar BSP(K) 0 Post Graduate 35 Nil / Rs 0 ~ Shyam Charan CPI(ML)(L) 0 Not Given 45 Rs 2,03,831 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Swaminath ASP 0 12th Pass 53 Rs 22,30,391 ~ 22 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

Khajani (sc) Constituency is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh state. Get all the latest updates and news from <> Assembly constituency, election results with party, votes and candidate names. List of winning candidates in Khajani (sc) Assembly is also given here..