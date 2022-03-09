Khair (sc) (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Khair (sc) (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Khair (sc) Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Anoop. The Khair (sc) seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Khair Sc ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

khair (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Anoop Singh Alias Anoop Pradhan Valmeeki BJP 0 10th Pass 40 Rs 92,38,262 ~ 92 Lacs+ / Rs 20,68,000 ~ 20 Lacs+ Bhagwati Prasad RLD 0 12th Pass 59 Rs 2,22,85,000 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 7,07,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ Charu Kain Kain BSP 0 12th Pass 25 Rs 1,78,50,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 11,00,000 ~ 11 Lacs+ Jagdish Prasad IND 0 Not Given 46 Rs 10,20,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mohneesh Pratap Singh AAP 0 Post Graduate 26 Rs 2,86,500 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Monika INC 0 12th Pass 30 Rs 25,20,000 ~ 25 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mulchand IND 0 12th Pass 50 Rs 4,26,981 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

Assembly election 2017 won by Khair Sc candidate of from Anoop Uttar Pradesh. Khair (sc) Election Result 2017

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Khair Sc candidate of from Bhagwait Prasad Uttar Pradesh. Khair (sc) Election Result 2012

khair (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Bhagwait Prasad RLD 0 12th Pass 49 Rs 64,15,936 ~ 64 Lacs+ / Rs 1,75,400 ~ 1 Lacs+ Anil Kumari Arya AITC 0 Post Graduate 50 Rs 77,21,000 ~ 77 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Anoop BJP 0 10th Pass 32 Rs 26,71,500 ~ 26 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Gurubinder Singh SP 0 Literate 47 Rs 14,73,000 ~ 14 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mahesh RUC 0 8th Pass 40 Rs 1,54,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mamta RLM 0 Post Graduate 26 Rs 33,000 ~ 33 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Raghuveer Singh Katheria LD 0 Graduate 72 Rs 1,50,80,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 1,80,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Rajkumar RMGP 0 10th Pass 35 Rs 91,02,000 ~ 91 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajrani BSP 0 Literate 43 Rs 1,99,68,188 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 9,49,083 ~ 9 Lacs+

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

