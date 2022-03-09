Khaga (sc) (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Khaga (sc) (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Khaga (sc) Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Krishna Paswan. The Khaga (sc) seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Khaga Sc ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

khaga (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Ajay Chaodhari Bhartiya Shakti Chetna Party 0 Graduate 48 Rs 17,63,000 ~ 17 Lacs+ / Rs 1,50,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Ajay Kumar SHS 0 Graduate 36 Rs 59,75,000 ~ 59 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Arvind Kumar Sabka Dal United 0 Post Graduate 38 Rs 5,00,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Dasharath Lal BSP 0 Post Graduate 53 Rs 2,33,08,711 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 26,10,286 ~ 26 Lacs+ Keshan Lal IND 0 Literate 62 Rs 26,21,000 ~ 26 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Krishna Paswan BJP 0 10th Pass 58 Rs 2,43,50,067 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 45,54,822 ~ 45 Lacs+ Maikulal IND 0 5th Pass 59 Rs 10,77,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Neelam Soni Vikassheel Insaan Party 0 Post Graduate 47 Rs 58,35,000 ~ 58 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Om Prakash Gihar INC 2 Post Graduate 51 Rs 42,60,032 ~ 42 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Baran Peoples Party of India (Democratic) 0 10th Pass 56 Rs 20,55,000 ~ 20 Lacs+ / Rs 1,00,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Ramkrishna Hegde CPI 0 12th Pass 64 Rs 17,00,000 ~ 17 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramthirth Paramhans SP 0 Graduate 61 Rs 7,92,15,404 ~ 7 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Surendra IND 0 12th Pass 59 Rs 21,12,700 ~ 21 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vijay Kumar AAP 0 Graduate 30 Nil / Rs 0 ~

Assembly election 2017 won by Khaga Sc candidate of from Krishna Paswan Uttar Pradesh. Khaga (sc) Election Result 2017

khaga (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Krishna Paswan BJP 1 10th Pass 53 Rs 1,70,41,156 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 22,42,867 ~ 22 Lacs+ Anil Kumar Bahujan Mukti Party 0 12th Pass 38 Rs 2,41,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Heera Lal CPI 0 Graduate 59 Rs 54,54,100 ~ 54 Lacs+ / Rs 47,000 ~ 47 Thou+ Om Prakash Gihar INC 1 Post Graduate 45 Rs 44,02,000 ~ 44 Lacs+ / Rs 10,00,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ Rajesh Rao RLD 0 12th Pass 31 Rs 21,53,303 ~ 21 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sunil Kumar BSP 0 Graduate 48 Rs 2,89,30,947 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Khaga Sc candidate of from Krishna Paswan Uttar Pradesh. Khaga (sc) Election Result 2012

khaga (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Krishna Paswan BJP 1 Not Given 46 Rs 1,22,72,206 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 10,00,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ Alok Kaithal INC 0 Graduate 41 Rs 52,59,000 ~ 52 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Anil Kumar Singh Paswan LJP 0 Post Graduate 40 Rs 4,01,966 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Balchandra JD(U) 0 10th Pass 27 Rs 4,14,300 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Bhodhelal Ram Urf Badkulal IND 0 Graduate 50 Rs 1,99,600 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Choudhari Ramraj Nirmal CPI 0 Graduate Professional 54 Rs 3,93,783 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Murli Dhar BSP 0 Post Graduate 56 Rs 93,54,951 ~ 93 Lacs+ / Rs 3,15,416 ~ 3 Lacs+ Om Prakash Gihar AD 1 Post Graduate 48 Rs 18,30,000 ~ 18 Lacs+ / Rs 5,00,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ Ram Naresh Chaudhari IND 0 12th Pass 35 Rs 5,80,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Sajiwan Nirmal SP 0 8th Pass 51 Rs 33,30,000 ~ 33 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Vishal JKP 0 Graduate 50 Rs 22,55,091 ~ 22 Lacs+ / Rs 50,000 ~ 50 Thou+ Sukhram AITC 0 Illiterate 32 Rs 7,63,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Surendra Kumar RLM 1 Graduate 35 Rs 17,29,200 ~ 17 Lacs+ / Rs 35,000 ~ 35 Thou+ Surendra Kumar Sonkar Urf Bablu IJP 2 Graduate 36 Rs 36,16,000 ~ 36 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

