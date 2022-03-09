Khadoor Sahib (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Khadoor Sahib (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Punjab has 117 Assembly seats. The Punjab Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Khadoor Sahib Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by INC candidate Ramanjeet Singh Sahota Sikki. The Khadoor Sahib seat is one of the 117 assembly constituencies in the Punjab

khadoor sahib Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Ramanjeet Singh Sahota Sikki INC 0 Graduate 48 Rs 18,89,29,122 ~ 18 Crore+ / Rs 1,12,31,355 ~ 1 Crore+ Bagga Singh IND 0 5th Pass 56 Rs 2,25,500 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Baldev Singh CPI 0 Literate 42 Rs 15,73,800 ~ 15 Lacs+ / Rs 2,00,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Bhupinder Singh AAP 0 12th Pass 50 Rs 5,49,70,652 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 32,50,000 ~ 32 Lacs+ Daljit Singh Aapna Punjab Party 0 10th Pass 42 Rs 7,70,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Dyal Singh BSP 0 8th Pass 62 Rs 5,45,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Karam Singh Shiromani Akali Dal (A)(Simranjit Singh Mann) 2 10th Pass 57 Rs 34,500 ~ 34 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Ravinder Singh Brahampura SAD 0 Graduate 52 Rs 12,11,11,005 ~ 12 Crore+ / Rs 3,56,60,395 ~ 3 Crore+

The Congress set up a historic victory in the elections in Punjab in 2017 Assembly elections and came to power in the state after ten years. Captain Amarinder Singh, who has now quit the Congress and floated a separate party, became the chief minister of the state.

The Congress won 77 seats in the 117-member state assembly after projecting then state unit president Amarinder Singh as its chief ministerial nominee. The party was one short of 78 – a figure required for two-thirds majority in the assembly. The party’s best ever performance was in 1992 when it won 87 seats in the elections which were boycotted by the main Akali Dal in the wake of threats from radical Khalistani elements.

The Akali-BJP tally was restricted to 18 seats. The Congress had won 77 seats and was followed by new entrant AAP with 20 seats, SAD with 15, BJP with 3 and Lok Insaaf Party, a pre-poll ally of AAP, with 2 seats.

The Punjab Assembly was represented by just six women members in the last elections against 14 in the outgoing assembly, the highest-ever in the state’s electoral history. Among the 351 candidates fielded by the parties, 27 were women. Congress had fielded 11 women followed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) 9, while the Shiromani Akali Dal and BJP fielded five and two respectively. Out of them, only three from AAP and Congress have emerged victorious.

Assembly election 2012 won by Khadoor Sahib candidate of from Ramanjit Singh Sikki Punjab. Khadoor Sahib Election Result 2012

khadoor sahib Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Ramanjit Singh Sikki INC 1 12th Pass 44 Rs 20,12,51,486 ~ 20 Crore+ / Rs 21,11,423 ~ 21 Lacs+ Balwinder Singh PPOP 0 10th Pass 43 Rs 62,65,000 ~ 62 Lacs+ / Rs 12,00,000 ~ 12 Lacs+ Dr Ajaib Singh Jahangir IND 0 Not Given 67 Rs 83,41,000 ~ 83 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jagtar Singh BSP 0 10th Pass 38 Rs 4,31,800 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 80,000 ~ 80 Thou+ Puran Singh BSP(A) 0 Others 58 Rs 1,85,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ranjit Singh SAD 0 8th Pass 74 Rs 7,60,58,441 ~ 7 Crore+ / Rs 1,17,38,423 ~ 1 Crore+ Sukhwant Kaur LJP 0 5th Pass 55 Rs 2,15,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

In 2012, while the SAD-BJP alliance formed the government in Punjab with 68 seats, Congress had won 46 seats.

