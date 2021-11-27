‘Khadeda Hoibe’: Akhilesh Yadav releases own version of Mamata’s viral ‘Khela Hobe’

The Trinamool Congress’ popular jingle ‘Khela Hobe’ (Game on) has undergone a makeover in Uttar Pradesh with Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party releasing its own version of the tune ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls in the state.

The SP on Friday released a video montage of Yadav and his supporters at rallies, with the new Awadhi and Bhojpuri-inspired track, ‘Khadeda Hoibe’, playing in the background. The slogan ‘Khadeda Hoibe’ loosely translates to ‘being chased out’.

Last month, the BJP released its own campaign tune, sung by actor-turned-politician Nirahua.

The slogan ‘Khela Hobe’ was first used by Bangladesh’s Awami League MP Shamim Osman a few years ago. But it was later popularised in West Bengal by Trinamool Congress president of Birbhum district, Anubrata Mondal, who at a local political event, said, “Khela hobe. Bhoyonkor khela hobe. Ei mati te khela hobe.” (The game is on. It will be a dangerous game. But the game is on and this will be the playground.)

BJP leaders, as well as Left and Congress workers in West Bengal also raised the slogan. But BJP leaders used the slogan to assert that they have taken up the challenge.