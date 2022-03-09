Khadda (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Khadda (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Khadda Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Jatashanker Tripathi. The Khadda seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Khadda ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

Assembly election 2017 won by Khadda candidate of from Jatashanker Tripathi Uttar Pradesh. Khadda Election Result 2017

khadda Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Jatashanker Tripathi BJP 0 Post Graduate 48 Rs 68,65,670 ~ 68 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ajay Govind Rao SHS 0 12th Pass 44 Rs 7,71,106 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Chhotelal IND 0 Not Given 60 Rs 5,05,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Dhananjay RLD 1 Post Graduate 42 Rs 17,28,000 ~ 17 Lacs+ / Rs 10,00,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ Hasina IND 0 Graduate 31 Rs 25,000 ~ 25 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Kishor Kumar Peace Party 0 Graduate Professional 56 Rs 77,71,182 ~ 77 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Lachhan Prajapati Jay Hind Jay Bharat Party 0 Graduate 50 Rs 64,97,000 ~ 64 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Nisar Ahmad All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen 0 Graduate Professional 52 Rs 23,60,000 ~ 23 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajanish IND 0 10th Pass 31 Rs 1,30,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajkumar Tulsyan IND 10 12th Pass 45 Rs 2,34,61,370 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramdhani Jan Adhikar Party 0 8th Pass 39 Rs 11,10,800 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vijai Yadav IND 0 8th Pass 45 Rs 3,70,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vijay IND 0 Others 28 Rs 1,55,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vijay Pratap BSP 1 Graduate Professional 38 Rs 67,18,862 ~ 67 Lacs+ / Rs 5,00,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ Vijendra Pal SP 0 Graduate Professional 34 Rs 82,92,650 ~ 82 Lacs+ / Rs 15,93,000 ~ 15 Lacs+

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Khadda candidate of from Vijay Uttar Pradesh. Khadda Election Result 2012

khadda Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Vijay INC 2 12th Pass 51 Rs 1,48,94,197 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Adya JD(U) 2 12th Pass 49 Rs 3,77,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Akhand IND 0 12th Pass 43 Rs 7,46,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ashish Mani LJP 2 Graduate 43 Rs 1,00,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 11,795 ~ 11 Thou+ Bhagwan Dayal PECP 0 12th Pass 37 Rs 1,78,00,200 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Chhatthu Prasad IJP 0 12th Pass 49 Rs 16,74,300 ~ 16 Lacs+ / Rs 1,63,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Dhananjay Singh IND 4 Post Graduate 37 Rs 5,24,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Dhruv Narayan Yadav BKD 1 12th Pass 36 Rs 9,72,000 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 82,500 ~ 82 Thou+ Dhunmun IND 0 5th Pass 55 Rs 1,10,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Dr. Nisar Ahamad NCP 0 Post Graduate 39 Rs 20,55,000 ~ 20 Lacs+ / Rs 4,00,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ Gopal IND 0 Graduate 42 Rs 10,41,950 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 5,000 ~ 5 Thou+ Hari Narayan IND 0 8th Pass 58 Rs 65,75,000 ~ 65 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Haseena IND 0 10th Pass 28 Rs 21,000 ~ 21 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Hazrat Ali AITC 0 8th Pass 45 Rs 21,00,000 ~ 21 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Lakshman IND 0 Literate 45 Rs 1,34,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ N P Kushwaha SP 0 Post Graduate 57 Rs 1,01,70,752 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 7,65,900 ~ 7 Lacs+ Nilesh BJP 1 Graduate 33 Rs 23,36,756 ~ 23 Lacs+ / Rs 25,010 ~ 25 Thou+ Poonam Vaishya IND 0 8th Pass 34 Rs 14,17,000 ~ 14 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajendra Pal IND 0 Graduate 44 Rs 61,00,529 ~ 61 Lacs+ / Rs 90,000 ~ 90 Thou+ Rajnish Kushwaha IND 0 8th Pass 26 Rs 1,49,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ravi Prakash Alias Mohan Chauhan BSP 0 Post Graduate 46 Rs 38,91,000 ~ 38 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Satyendra Kumar Vishwakarma IND 0 Graduate 48 Rs 96,92,230 ~ 96 Lacs+ / Rs 61,50,000 ~ 61 Lacs+ Tirbeni ARVP 0 Graduate 55 Rs 4,86,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vandana IND 0 12th Pass 36 Rs 6,00,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

