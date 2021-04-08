Kerala would get hung Assembly with BJP winning 35-40 seats: E Sreedharan

The eminent engineer, E Sreedharan, known for helming big-ticket infra projects like Konkan Railway and Delhi Metro, had joined the BJP in Kerala ahead of elections. (Express File)

A day after Kerala voted in the Assembly elections, BJP leader E Sreedharan claimed that the state will have a hung assembly with his party bagging 35-40 seats. He also expressed confidence of winning from the Palakkad constituency by over 10,000 votes.

“According to the Times exit poll, it will be a hung assembly. My personal assessment is the same. I earlier said BJP would get 40-75 seats, now my assessment is the party would get 35-40 seats. In a hung Assembly, nobody can predict what will happen,” he told reporters. Kerala has 140 assembly constituencies.

“BJP will not back any front. It will stand by itself,” Sreedharan added.

The eminent engineer, known for helming big-ticket infra projects like Konkan Railway and Delhi Metro, had joined the BJP in Kerala ahead of elections. At 88, he was one of the oldest candidates. He was fielded by the party from Palakkad where it had come second in 2016. The constituency includes parts of Palakkad municipality which the BJP controls.

“I am very sure that I will win from Palakkad by around 10,000-15,000 votes…I believe my image as the ‘Metroman’ attracted a lot of votes. I didn’t know that I would garner so much love and respect,” he told Manorama news channel.

“I have made all arrangements to open an office here within 8-10 days. I have taken a house on rent already,” he said.