Kerala re-polling: CPM leader says remove niqab at poll booths, sparks controversy

With re-polling slated to be held at seven polling booths in Kerala on Sunday, a CPI(M) leader has demanded that women remove their niqab while voting.

The Election Commission has ordered for re-polling in seven booths in Kannur and Kasaragod constituencies on Sunday after the commission confirmed instances of bogus voting in these booths, where voting was held on April 23.

CPI(M) Kannur district secretary M V Jayarajan said those who turn up at the booths wearing niqab should not be allowed to exercise their vote. He claimed that those who insist on wearing the niqab wanted to cast bogus votes.

Addressing a campaign meeting in Kannur on Friday, Jayarajan said women should remove the niqab while they stand in queue at the booth and only those whose face is clearly seen should be allowed to vote. “They should stand before the cameras after removing niqab so that their face can be recorded,” he said.

As his comments triggered protests in the constituencies, which have sizable chunk of Muslim voters, CPI (M) state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan went on a damage-control exercise, saying that the women need to remove niqab only if polling agents demand so. “Nothing wrong in coming to booths wearing niqab. It is part of their dress code and they have the freedom to wear niqab,” Balakrishnan said.

Leader of the Opposition and Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala said the statements were “highly deplorable”. “The CPI (M) statements show that the minority community has jettisoned their party. Their statements stem from the discomfiture over losing minority votes,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kerala Chief Electoral Officer Teeka Ram Meena said those who wearing niqab would be examined to ascertain their identity. A woman officer would be additionally posted in all booths where re-polling is slated for Sunday to prevent bogus voting by women wearing niqab. It is mandatory that a voter should be identified, he said.