Kerala: Rahul Gandhi visits kin of late KC(M) leader KM Mani

Congress president Rahul Gandhi Tuesday paid a visit to the bereaved family members of Kerala Congress (M) leader and former state minister KM Mani, who died last week.

Gandhi, who reached Pala, Kerala, Monday afternoon after addressing election campaign meetings in Pathanapuram and Pathanamthitta, spent around 10 minutes with the family members of the late leader of Kerala Congress (M) at his residence.

Mani’s son and Rajya Sabha MP Jose K Mani received Gandhi and the Congress leaders who accompanied him, at his residence. Before meeting the family members, Gandhi paid floral tributes to Mani’s photo kept at the residence.

“He (Mani) was a towering leader, voice of people of Kerala. So it is an honour for me to come here and pay my respects,” Gandhi told reporters after meeting Mani’s family members.

He said Mani, as a senior leader with tremendous experience, was “somebody I would listen to and appreciate.” Gandhi was accompanied by senior Congress leaders including Oommen Chandy, Ramesh Chennithala, Mullappally Ramachandran, KC Venugopal, and Mukul Wasnik.

Later, Gandhi left for Alappuzha for addressing an election campaign meeting there. Mani died on April 9 while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kochi for pulmonary disease.

The Kerala Congress (M) founded by Mani is a third the largest partner in the Congress-led UDF in Kerala.