Toggle Menu
Kerala: Rahul Gandhi visits kin of late KC(M) leader KM Manihttps://indianexpress.com/elections/kerala-rahul-gandhi-visits-kin-of-late-kcm-leader-km-mani-5678916/

Kerala: Rahul Gandhi visits kin of late KC(M) leader KM Mani

Rahul Gandhi, who reached Pala, Kerala, Monday afternoon after addressing election campaign meetings in Pathanapuram and Pathanamthitta, spent around 10 minutes with the family members of the late leader of Kerala Congress (M) at his residence. 

Rahul Gandhi, Congress, Elections in Kerala, KM mani, KM Mani Death, Rahul in Pathanamthitta, Kerala Congress, UDF in Kerala, Lok Sabha elections 2019, Election news, Decision 2019, Indian Express
Rahul Gandhi paid floral tributes to Mani’s photo kept at the residence. (Source: Twitter/Rahul Gandhi)

Congress president Rahul Gandhi Tuesday paid a visit to the bereaved family members of Kerala Congress (M) leader and former state minister KM Mani, who died last week.

Gandhi, who reached Pala, Kerala, Monday afternoon after addressing election campaign meetings in Pathanapuram and Pathanamthitta, spent around 10 minutes with the family members of the late leader of Kerala Congress (M) at his residence.

Click for more election news

Mani’s son and Rajya Sabha MP Jose K Mani received Gandhi and the Congress leaders who accompanied him, at his residence. Before meeting the family members, Gandhi paid floral tributes to Mani’s photo kept at the residence.

“He (Mani) was a towering leader, voice of people of Kerala. So it is an honour for me to come here and pay my respects,” Gandhi told reporters after meeting Mani’s family members.

Advertising

He said Mani, as a senior leader with tremendous experience, was “somebody I would listen to and appreciate.” Gandhi was accompanied by senior Congress leaders including Oommen Chandy, Ramesh Chennithala, Mullappally Ramachandran, KC Venugopal, and Mukul Wasnik.

Later, Gandhi left for Alappuzha for addressing an election campaign meeting there. Mani died on April 9 while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kochi for pulmonary disease.

The Kerala Congress (M) founded by Mani is a third the largest partner in the Congress-led UDF in Kerala.

Follow the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 real-time on IndianExpress.com/elections. Check the Lok Sabha election schedule, your Lok Sabha constituency details as well as where Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi are campaigning in the Lok Sabha Election. On Twitter, follow @Decision2019 for the latest news and analysis.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 CPI(M) seeks EC action against PM Modi for Sabarimala remarks
2 Facing EC's gag order, Yogi Adityanath offers prayers at Hanuman temple
3 Congress believes in allowing people to express faith, says Rahul Gandhi