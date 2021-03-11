Kerala: Nilambur MLA returns to state after 3 months in West African country

CPI (M)-backed Independent MLA from Nilambur constituency in Malappuram district, P V Anwar, returned two the state on Thursday after spending the last three months in the West African country Sierra Leone.

Anwar is in the electoral fray for the second time this year. His absence in the constituency had sparked a debate in the political circles. CPI (M) cadres gave him a rousing reception at the Kozhikode.

A day before landing in Kerala, the Left legislator claimed in a video message that he has become a partner in Rs 20,000-crore gold mining project in Sierra Leone and the project would give jobs to around 5,000 Keralites.

The legislator also narrated an unusual story of how he stumbled upon the gold mine in Africa. Anwar said during Umrah in 2018, he befriended an African businessman, who has been visiting Saudi Arabia for several years. The legislator claimed that it was the African businessman who suggested him of investing in the mining project that is spread across 50,000 acres of land.

“He told me about the forest land which has deposits of gold and diamonds. After I returned to India, he was constantly in touch with me. Using my relations in Sri Lanka, I deputed a team for surveying the forest. The surveyors identified gold deposits, which can be commercially exploited,” he said.

He added, “The project has got the sanction from the mining department of that country. We are going to prepare a DPR it and I expect it will offer jobs to around 25,000 people. Of them, 6000 would be skilled ones. This would be a great opportunity for the people of Kerala, including those who returned from the Middle East during the lockdowns.’

Anwar, who had declared assets worth Rs 50 crore while contesting the assembly elections in 2016, has landed in several controversies in the last five years. He had illegally constructed a check dam on an ecologically fragile hill, violating the norms. The High Court, two years back, had ordered its demolition.