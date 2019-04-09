Kerala’s leading television channels predict near-sweep for Congress-led UDF

If opinion surveys carried by two of Kerala’s leading television news networks are to be believed, then the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) is set to win a majority of the state’s 20 parliamentary constituencies.

Advertising

The surveys carried out by Manorama News in conjunction with Karvy agency and Mathrubhumi TV in conjunction with AC Nielsen agency point to the Congress and its allies improving their performance from the 2014 Lok Sabha polls when it won 12 of the 20 seats.

The surveys, which also rate the performance of the ruling LDF government in the state and the NDA government at the Centre, predict bad news for the Left and BJP camps.

According to the Manorama News-Karvy survey, which was completed on March 7, the Congress-led UDF has a clear advantage over the LDF in 13 of the 20 seats and a slight advantage in two others.

While the CPM-led LDF is poised to win three seats comprehensively, it faces a tight competition with the Congress in four seats, all of which are set for a photo-finish.

According to the survey, the BJP has it’s best chances in the Thiruvananthapuram parliamentary constituency where it enjoys a delicate 1% vote-share advantage over the second-placed Congress. Incidentally, this is one of the four seats in the state where results are difficult to predict.

It needs to be noted that the survey was carried out well before the Congress and the BJP announced it’s candidate list in Kerala. The gains likely to be accrued to the Congress by the entry of Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad has also not been taken into account in the survey.

The Mathrubhumi-AC Nielsen survey carried out between March 27-31, predicts a similar state of political affairs in Kerala. According to it, the Congress and its allies are likely to cruise through in 14 of the 20 seats with the LDF relegated to five seats, three of which have sitting MPs. The BJP-led NDA is predicted to win 1 seat (Thiruvananthapuram) even though it will post strong performances in Palakkad and Pathanamthitta where it will come second.

The survey affirms grand approval ratings for Rahul Gandhi as a prime ministerial contender with more than half of the respondents vouching for him over Narendra Modi. Kerala has been one of the few states where Gandhi has polled better approval ratings than the incumbent prime minister.

The two surveys are bad news for the ruling LDF with Kerala one of the last states in the country where the Left parties expected good results. In 2014, the CPM had nine MPs and the CPI 1 MP nationwide, out of which six of them were elected from Kerala. Joice George and Innocent were Left-backed Independent MPs elected from the state.