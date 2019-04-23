Kerala Lok Sabha elections: Snake inside VVPAT machine holds up polling in Kannur

An unusual “visitor” in a polling booth in the Kannur Lok Sabha constituency, held up voting for a brief while Tuesday.

A small snake was found inside a VVPAT machine in a booth at Mayyil Kandakkai in the constitutency, which is witnessing heavy polling, triggering panic among officials and voters.

However, the reptile was soon removed and voting continued.

The Kannur constituency, where sitting MP P K Sreemathy (CPI-M-LDF), K Surendrdan (Cong-UDF) and C K Padmanabhan (BJP-NDA) are trying their luck, is witnessing brisk polling since the morning.

Kerala recorded 38.81 per cent voting till 1 am even as four people fell unconscious and died while standing in queues to cast their votes in the state.

Cases of EVM malfunctioning were reported from Kovalam and Cherthala in the morning, with voters alleging that the machines recorded votes for BJP even when Congress button was pressed. However, DEO at Kovalam booth denied the allegations and said the machines had some other issues which have been rectified.