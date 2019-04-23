Kerala Lok Sabha elections 2019 LIVE Updates: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan queues up at polling booth to cast his vote

Kerala Lok Sabha elections 2019 LIVE Updates: In the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections on Tuesday, voting is underway in all 20 parliamentary constituencies in Kerala. The state has a total electorate of 2.61 crore people, with women (1.34 crore) outnumbering men (1.26 crore). There are 174 voters listed as belonging to the third gender.

A total of 227 candidates will battle it out of which 25 are women. Apart from the major parties, there are a total of 111 Independent candidates in the fray. Special security arrangements have been devised for the polling booths in North Kerala owing to Maoist threats in Wayanad and the region having a history of political violence. The contest in the state is primarily between the CPM-led Left Democratic Front, Congress-led United Democratic Front and the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance.

Among the seats under national spotlight are Wayanad, where Rahul Gandhi is contesting, Thiruvananthapuram, where all three coalitions are fighting a close battle, and Pathanamthitta, the epicentre of the Sabarimala protests. The BJP fancies its chances especially in Thiruvananthapuram and Pathanamthitta.