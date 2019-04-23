Kerala Lok Sabha elections 2019 LIVE Updates: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan queues up at polling booth to cast his vote

Kerala Lok Sabha elections 2019 LIVE Updates: In the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections on Tuesday, voting is underway in all 20 parliamentary constituencies in Kerala. The state has a total electorate of 2.61 crore people, with women (1.34 crore) outnumbering men (1.26 crore). There are 174 voters listed as belonging to the third gender.
A total of 227 candidates will battle it out of which 25 are women. Apart from the major parties, there are a total of 111 Independent candidates in the fray. Special security arrangements have been devised for the polling booths in North Kerala owing to Maoist threats in Wayanad and the region having a history of political violence. The contest in the state is primarily between the CPM-led Left Democratic Front, Congress-led United Democratic Front and the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance.
Follow Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Phase 3 Voting Live Updates
Among the seats under national spotlight are Wayanad, where Rahul Gandhi is contesting, Thiruvananthapuram, where all three coalitions are fighting a close battle, and Pathanamthitta, the epicentre of the Sabarimala protests. The BJP fancies its chances especially in Thiruvananthapuram and Pathanamthitta.
Lok Sabha elections in Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan queues up to cast his vote
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan queues up to cast his vote at polling booth in RC Amala Basic UP School in Pinarayi in Kannur district.
This is an election against violent politics and intolerance: Mullappally Ramachandran
This is an election against violent politics and intolerance. The UDF understands the sentiments of the people of Kerala. We will win 20 out of 20 seats. Rahul Gandhi will win with a majority of over 3 lakh from Wayanad, KPCC chief Mullappally Ramachandran told reporters.
Kerala’s heated Pathanamthitta contest holds lessons for LDF and BJP that go beyond May 23
One of Kerala’s most keenly-watched electoral contests is taking place in Pathanamthitta, a constituency that shot into national limelight as the nerve-centre of the agitation over the entry of women of menstruating age at the Sabarimala hill-shrine. Unlike a majority of the poll battles in the state, which are bipolar in nature between the Left and the Congress, the fight in Pathanamthitta is a test of how well the BJP can consolidate the Hindu vote over Sabarimala and its attempts to make inroads into communities which have traditionally been inimical to its brand of politics. Read more...
Premachandran alleges malicious campaigning in Kollam
CPM staged a character assassination-centric campaign against me. The absence of a constructive political debate from my rivals also encouraged malicious political campaigning here: N K Premachandran, Kollam UDF candidate alleges.
Premachandran, Innocent, Hibi Eden cast their votes
UDF candidate at Kollam N.K. Premachandran, LDF Chalakkudy candidate Innocent and Ernakulam UDF candidate Hibi Eden exercised franchise early during the day itself.
Several candidates, top leaders decide to vote in beginning minutes of polling
In Kerala, several candidates and top leaders decide to vote in the beginning minutes of polling. At Malappuram, UDF Candidate P. K. Kunhalikutty and IUML state president Panakkad Sayed Hyderali Shihab Thangal cast vote.
Thiruvananthapuram: Banking on Sabarimala row, BJP looks to open Kerala account
For the BJP in Kerala, the electoral battle in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram is another round of “now or never”. The party, which came very close to winning its first Lok Sabha seat in Kerala in 2014, is now again looking at a fierce three-cornered contest in the constituency, where Congress’s sitting MP Shashi Tharoor is eyeing a hat-trick and the LDF candidate, CPI legislator C Divakaran, is banking on the development agenda. Read more...
Voting starts in Kerala
Voting starts in Kerala. A polling booth in Wayanad shows voters queuing up. (Photos: ANI)