Kerala Lok Sabha Election 2019 Dates, Schedule: Here are all the details

Kerala Lok Sabha Election 2019 Dates, Schedule: The Election Commission of India Sunday announced that voting for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls will take place in seven phases across the country. There are 20 Lok Sabha seats from Kerala which will go to polls in one-phase on April 23, the poll commission announced. The counting of votes will be held on May 23.

Total number of LS seats in Kerala: 20

Here are the dates and number of seats that will go on polls

