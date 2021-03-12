Kerala: IUML announces candidates in 24 assembly seats; woman candidate in list after 25 years

Indian Union Muslim League, the second leading constituent of Congress-led UDF, on Friday announced candidates in 24 assembly seats. The highlights of the IUML list are a woman candidate after 25 years and son of ex-minister V K Ebrahimkunju, who has been arrested in corruption case pertaining to the collapse of a flyover constructed during his regime as public works minister. Also, the party got three more seats to contest, taking its total number of seats to 27.

IUML state president Panakkad Hyderali Shihab Thangal told media in Malappuram that the party has decided not to field legislators who had been legislators for three terms. However, exemption was given to senior leaders P K Kunhalikutty, K P A Majeed and M K Muneer.

Kunhalikutty has quit as a Member of Parliament to contest the state assembly polls. Among the sitting legislators, the party has dropped M C Kamarudheen, who represented Manjeshwar, after he was arrested in a series of investment fraud cases. Candidates for three seats would be declared later.

Of the 27 seats IUML is contesting, 22 are Malabar region of Kerala, where the party is pitted against CPI (M) in most of the seats. In 2016, IUML contested 24 seats and won 18.

The woman candidate advocate Noorbina Rasheed will contest from Kozhikode south constituency. Noorbina, who is a prominent woman face in the IUML, had been a councillor in Kozhikode Municipal Corporation.

IUML is also fielding a UDF independent, Dinesh Perumanna, in Kunnmangalam constituency in Kozhikode.

The party was able to get three more seats to contest because of the seats left vacant in the UDF after the exit of Kerala Congress (M) and Loktantrik Janata Dal.