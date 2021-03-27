Kerala: At Guruvayoor, abrupt halt to BJP’s temple run

“Puthiya Keralam Modikkoppam (New Kerala is with Modi)”, a line at the entrance to the narrow road leading to the Guruvayoor Sree Krishna Temple says. However, as far as this election goes, the BJP will be a non-presence in this town that attracts 200 million pilgrims every year.

BJP candidate Nivedita Subramanian, president of the party’s Mahila Morcha in Kerala, was among the three NDA candidates whose nominations were recently rejected by returning officer. The lapse of forgetting to attach a letter endorsing the nomination by the BJP chief has fuelled fresh speculation on the ground that the BJP is in a strategic “understanding” with the LDF or UDF for transfer of votes — a supposition that keeps popping up across the state.

“I don’t know what exactly happened, but it is deeply upsetting,” says Krishna Kumar, who sells vegetables near the Guruvayoor temple. Vinayan, who runs a tailoring shop behind the temple, says the April 6 election is meaningless for them now. “We have decided not to vote.”

Home to Guruvayoorappan (as the deity is referred to), the town is at least 43% Muslim. While the UDF has fielded the IUML’s K N A Khader from the Guruvayoor Assembly seat, the CPM candidate is N K Akbar. The CPM’s sitting MLA was not given the ticket due to the party enforcing a two-term limit.

Says Vinayan: “If we have any issue related to the temple, we have to go to a Muslim MLA and a Muslim Collector (Thrissur’s S Shahnawaz)…. Not that we have any issues with them.”

The BJP may support Dileep Nair, a candidate of the Democratic Socialist Justice Party that backs quota on economic status, from Guruvayoor.

“What happened was a technical error. Normally a returning officer gives time, in Kondotty, the LDF was given time,” says BJP Kerala chief K Surendran.

Denying charges that the BJP is looking to transfer its votes, Surendran says both the LDF and UDF repeat this “to win minority support”. Nair’s candidature is under consideration, he adds.

Incidentally, one of the wards the BJP won in the recent local polls was the one in which the Guruvayoor temple is located. In the 2016 polls, Subramanian had got 17.26% of the votes. Ashokan, a private firm employee, asks why the BJP didn’t get Subramanian to contest at least as an Independent.

A government employee, who does not want to be named, says, “Both the CPM and BJP have a system for filing of nominations, which include mock submissions. So, it is highly unbelievable it was a lapse.”

IUML candidate Khader, meanwhile, has got off to a flying start, launching his campaign from the temple.

Jayaprakash, a local resident, approves. “Khader knows about Hindu culture, temple history, etc. He can speak in Sanskrit.”