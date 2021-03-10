CPM releases list in Kerala: 33 sitting MLAs dropped, Pinarayi Vijayan to fight from Dharmadam

The CPI(M) Wednesday announced a list of 83 candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in Kerala.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will once again fight from Dharmadam in Kannur district, health minister KK Shailaja from Mattannur, fisheries minister J Mercykutty Amma from Kundara, excise minister TP Ramakrishnan from Perambra and higher education minister KT Jaleel from Thavanur.

As a result of the party’s insistence on implementing a two-term policy for MLAs, at least 33 sitting MLAs, including five ministers, have not found a place in the list. Notable absentees include finance minister TM Thomas Isaac, PWD minister G Sudhakaran, education minister Prof G Raveendranath, culture minister AK Balan and industries minister EP Jayarajan.

Senior leaders who had fought the 2019 Lok Sabha elections unsuccessfully such as MB Rajesh, P Rajeev, VN Vasavan and KN Balagopal have been given a chance in the Assembly elections.

There are 12 women candidates in the list. Sitting MLAs Veena George and Adv U Prathibha have been given a chance again.

Despite protests from local workers, the party has stuck with P Nandakumar in Ponnani and H Salam in Ambalapuzha constituencies.

CPM acting secretary A Vijayaraghavan said the party will announce candidates in the Devikulam and Manjeswaram constituencies later.